-

Tanzania Institute of Bankers and WorldQuant University Launch Partnership

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tanzania Institute of Bankers (TIOB) and WorldQuant University (WQU) announced a partnership today that will deliver online professional development courses across Tanzania. The three-year agreement will combine WQU’s expertise in online education and course design with TIOB’s deep connection to Tanzania’s financial landscape. The Certificate in East African Equity Market, the first of three customized, eight-week programs, will begin on Oct. 28, 2025.

Courses will cater to investment analysts, portfolio managers, treasury officers, wealth advisors, corporate finance professionals, and regulators. Delivered online via WQU’s learning management system, the initial eight-week course will cover topics like investment products, pricing, risk assessment, and market liquidity within the East African context.

“This partnership marks a significant step in empowering Tanzanian financial professionals with the skills needed to excel in dynamic markets,” TIOB Executive Director Patrick Mususa said. “By combining TIOB’s local expertise with WQU’s dedication to educate students worldwide, we are creating accessible, relevant education that will strengthen our financial sector.”

Future programs in the series will include a Certificate in Fixed Income & Treasury Management and a Certificate in Sustainable Finance & ESG Investing, addressing critical areas like bond markets, treasury operations, and responsible investing.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping professionals with practical, market-relevant skills to drive economic growth,” WorldQuant University CEO John Endrud said at today’s signing ceremony in Dar Es Salaam.

Gbemi Disu, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Development at WQU, also attended the ceremony. “Partnerships like this one are strategically important for driving impact across Africa,” she said. “We hope this partnership serves as a model for similar initiatives in other markets.”

About Tanzania Institute of Bankers

TIOB is a professional association dedicated to advancing the banking and financial services industry in Tanzania through education, training, and certification programs.

About WorldQuant University

WorldQuant University is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to the belief that talent is equally distributed globally, but opportunity is not. Offering free, online education in advanced technical and quantitative fields, WQU has impacted students in over 150 countries. Accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, WQU is committed to making quality education accessible worldwide. Learn more at www.wqu.edu.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Daryl James
djames@wqu.edu
+1 (385) 450-8025

