Cadeler Signs Firm Contract With Ocean Winds for WTG Installation at the BC-Wind Offshore Wind Farm in Poland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of 26 Siemens Gamesa 14MW offshore wind turbines at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The signing of this firm contract follows the Vessel Reservation Agreement (VRA) signed in February 2025 between Cadeler and Ocean Winds. When fully completed, BC-Wind will have a total capacity of up to 390 MW, supplying clean electricity to nearly half a million Polish households. The Project is located about 23 km from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship. It is Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland and will play an important role in the country’s ambitious offshore wind plans.

The installation is set to start in 2028 and to continue for approximately 4 months. Cadeler will deploy one of its O-class wind turbine installation vessels and will operate from the Port of Gdańsk in Poland.

Cadeler and Ocean Winds have worked together previously, most recently on the Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland, but this contract represents their first direct contractual partnership.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, comments: “With this firm contract now signed, we are ready to bring our best-in-class fleet and experienced crews to support Ocean Winds on this important project. Poland is establishing itself as a key offshore wind market in Europe, and this project will be a significant step in strengthening the country’s renewable energy ambitions. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Polish Baltic Sea, building on the strong pipeline of projects we have already secured in the region.”

Strong position in the Polish offshore wind market

This project reaffirms Cadeler’s strong position in the Polish offshore wind market and is a natural continuation of four other milestone projects in Cadeler’s Polish pipeline.

This July, Cadeler began installation work on the Baltic Power project, which will become Poland’s first offshore wind farm. From the Port of Rønne on the Danish island of Bornholm, Cadeler will execute the transportation and installation of 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines. The 1.2 GW project will have the capacity to power over 1.5 million households with green energy once fully commissioned next year.

In February 2024, Cadeler signed a contract with Ørsted and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna for the transport and installation of Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines at Baltica 2, part of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

In October 2024, Cadeler signed firm contracts with Equinor and Polenergia joint ventures for the installation of two offshore wind farms, Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, with operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

