o9 Partners with Databricks to Accelerate Time to Value for Supply Chain Planning

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. The partnership enables joint clients to accelerate time to value by simplifying how up-to-date data managed in Databricks is connected to o9’s Digital Brain platform.

Enterprises are dealing with more data than ever, and turning that data into decisions is critical for building supply chains that are both agile and resilient. By combining Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies data, analytics and AI, with o9’s AI-powered platform for integrated planning and decision-making, the partnership helps enterprises move faster from data to decisions so they can better respond to today’s volatility and complexity.

By bringing Databricks data directly into o9’s Digital Brain platform, clients can get their digital supply chain models running faster, run what-if scenarios with greater confidence, and align decisions across planning horizons. This helps enterprises improve service levels, use capacity and inventory more efficiently, and strengthen coordination across functions. The integration uses Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. This reduces manual integration work, avoids unnecessary data copies, and helps planners work with current information inside o9’s platform.

Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operations Officer at o9, said, “Enterprises need to turn data into decisions quickly. Partnering with Databricks makes it simpler for joint clients to connect the data they already manage in Databricks to o9’s Digital Brain platform. That shortens onboarding, brings scenario planning forward, and helps teams align decisions across supply chain, commercial and finance sooner.”

“Supply chain leaders are looking for ways to use data and AI to make better decisions in less time,” said Bryan Smith, Databricks’ Head of Partner Ecosystems for Consumer Industries. “Databricks provides the foundation for unifying and scaling data and AI across the enterprise, making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics and AI apps and agents. Partnering with o9 means that information can be put to work directly in planning and decision-making. Together we’re helping companies respond with greater agility and resilience in today’s complex environment.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.