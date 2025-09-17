Moloco and Skai Partner to Unlock Retail Media Access for Global Advertisers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moloco Commerce Media (MCM), a leading provider of AI-driven retail media solutions, today announced a partnership with Skai, the leading omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media. Through this partnership, Skai’s platform is now integrated with Moloco’s extensive network of retail media inventory, unlocking streamlined access to high-performing retailers across the globe.

Retailers that partner with Moloco Commerce Media have consistently seen significant increases in ad revenue due to Moloco’s advanced AI technology, automation, and superior targeting capabilities. Now, with seamless access to Skai’s expansive advertiser network, those retailers can accelerate revenue growth even faster and further, while advertisers benefit from a simpler, more effective way to scale campaigns across Moloco-powered retail media.

Benefits to Moloco Commerce Media Customers:

Retailers immediately gain exposure to new advertiser budgets through Skai’s vast network of 8,000 advertisers, creating new streams of revenue. Simplified Ad Campaign Management: Advertisers using Skai’s omnichannel platform can now easily add Moloco-powered retail media networks into their campaigns, harnessing powerful automation, targeted bidding, and smart optimization capabilities to boost campaign results.

Retailers expand their advertiser reach and increase ad revenue without extra operational complexity. Better Shopping Experiences: Joint advanced AI capabilities, ranging from predictive analytics to automated campaign optimization to Celeste, Skai’s GenAI marketing agent built for commerce media, ensure shoppers receive personalized ads tailored specifically to their interests, resulting in more engaging experiences and increased sales conversions.

“At Moloco Commerce Media, our mission is to deliver strong revenue growth for our retail partners by giving advertisers exactly what they want: reliable performance, easy campaign management, and ads that truly resonate with shoppers,” said Pat Copeland, General Manager of Moloco Commerce Media. “Partnering with Skai further amplifies these benefits, creating a straightforward path for advertisers to leverage multiple retail networks, delivering greater returns to retailers, and enhancing shopper satisfaction.”

“Our partnership with Moloco Commerce Media brings real value to our clients by expanding access to high-growth retail media networks around the world,” said Matt Vignieri, Chief Growth Officer at Skai. “By unifying Moloco’s reach with Skai’s omnichannel capabilities, we’re delivering the performance, transparency, and scale global marketers need to grow.”

Moloco Commerce Media currently powers retail media success for over 125,000 advertisers globally, including industry leaders like Wayfair, StockX, and Yogiyo.

This integrated Moloco-Skai solution is now available globally. For more information, visit Moloco Commerce Media or speak directly with your Moloco or Skai representative.

About Moloco

Moloco is the AI engine for growth helping businesses across the digital economy. Built with AI from day one, Moloco’s planet-scale machine learning platform powers a suite of solutions for advertising growth and monetization. Moloco Ads is an AI-powered platform that delivers real business outcomes for mobile app marketers through performance-based user acquisition. Moloco Commerce Media and Streaming Monetization solutions enable retailers, marketplaces, and streaming platforms to build revenue-generating ad businesses that balance user experience and advertiser performance. Founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers, Moloco has offices across the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore. Learn more at www.moloco.com.

About Skai

Skai is the leading omnichannel advertising platform for commerce media, combining advanced digital marketing capabilities with commerce insights and operations to drive growth for brands and agencies. Powered by unified data and proprietary GenAI, Skai delivers full-funnel media planning, optimization, and measurement, plus insights and automation that help brands improve digital shelf performance, retail execution, and revenue recovery. This integrated approach maximizes sales, profitability, and market share across media and commerce touchpoints.

Trusted by over 8,000 brands and agencies, including PepsiCo, Sanofi, and Estée Lauder, Skai integrates with 300+ publishers and retail media networks such as Amazon Ads, Walmart Connect, Criteo, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and TikTok. Headquartered in San Francisco with nine international offices, Skai empowers brands to connect media and commerce for measurable growth and efficiency. Visit skai.io for more information.