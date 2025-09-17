Brightspot Partners with Bridgenext to Accelerate Innovation for Enterprise Digital Experiences

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgenext, a premier digital consultancy, is proud to celebrate one year as a key engineering partner for Brightspot, a leader in content management platforms. Over the course of the partnership, Bridgenext has leveraged its deep expertise in engineering, AI, and customer experience to support the product and engineering efforts of Brightspot's state-of-the-art platform. Together, the companies are accelerating innovation and delivering next-generation digital experiences for Brightspot customers worldwide.

This partnership combines Brightspot’s robust AI-powered content management platform with Bridgenext’s technical expertise in AI, product and platform engineering, and digital experience consulting. The result is a powerful synergy that turns a great platform into a transformative business asset, empowering enterprises to deliver personalized, engaging and measurable digital experiences.

"Brightspot has always been at the forefront of innovation, empowering enterprises with the speed, flexibility, and orchestration required to deliver world-class digital experiences. We are thrilled to partner with Bridgenext to continue to push boundaries and redefine what's possible for our clients," stated Ravi Singh, President and Chief Product Officer of Brightspot.

In addition to delivering digital transformation expertise, Bridgenext and Brightspot have developed several collaborative solutions to help joint customers simplify migration, enable intelligent personalization at scale, drive growth-driven conversion optimization, and measure return on experience.

“Partnering with Brightspot underscores Bridgenext’s commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that empower enterprise clients to achieve world-class digital experiences. We are working together supporting enterprises to create and deliver value through digital innovation,” said Rajesh Khanna, Chief Revenue Officer of Bridgenext.

About Bridgenext

Bridgenext combines outstanding talent and deep expertise across an expansive set of solutions to help clients realize their digital aspirations in ways that propel their businesses forward. Its global consulting and delivery teams across the U.S., Canada, Argentina and India facilitate highly strategic digital initiatives through digital product engineering, AI and automation, data engineering, and infrastructure modernization services, while elevating brands through digital experience, creative content, and customer data analytics services. Connect with us at www.bridgenext.com.

About Brightspot

Since 2008, Brightspot has powered the world’s leading brands with the speed, flexibility and orchestration other content management platforms can’t touch. With a composable, integration-ready foundation that lets users launch faster and adapt without limits, Brightspot unites teams, brands and ecosystems — transforming content chaos into competitive edge. Find out more at Brightspot.com.