Paygasus Delivers Unbreakable Connectivity as Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Provider

Paygasus, a leader in payment and connectivity technology, is now an Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Provider. This milestone enables Paygasus to deliver highly secure, uninterrupted internet for transit authorities, EV charging, smart cities, public safety, and mission-critical operations—supporting uninterrupted business for thousands of organizations across North America by integrating advanced SD-WAN and satellite networking into a single unified platform.

With network downtime costing North American enterprises billions annually, resilient connectivity has become a business essential.

Solving Downtime in an Always-On World

As organizations demand ever-increasing digital reliability, Paygasus’ integrated solutions leverage Peplink’s SpeedFusion bandwidth bonding and Starlink’s next-generation satellite access to keep payment systems, monitoring, and communications online—even in the most remote or challenging environments. Across industries, from coastal transit networks to isolated EV charging sites, clients benefit from seamless failover measured in milliseconds and download speeds up to 100 Mbps—raising the standard for network resilience and business continuity

“Our technology ensures uninterrupted operations regardless of location or conditions. In today’s economy, that’s more than an advantage—it’s a necessity,” says Colter Merritt, Director of Product for Paygasus.

Key Innovations with Paygasus Connect

Integrated Hardware: The Peplink Antenna MAX S w/ Starlink Mini combines satellite, 5G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS in an all-in-one, IP67-rated enclosure purpose-built for harsh or mobile deployments.

Intelligent Performance: SpeedFusion technology bonds bandwidth sources and provides automatic failover to enable seamless payment processing, live surveillance, and continuous operation—even if cellular or satellite links fluctuate.

Unified Dashboard: Enterprise customers manage their networks from Peplink's InControl platform, optimizing health, monitoring devices, and deploying instant support nationwide.

Enterprise customers manage their networks from Peplink’s InControl platform, optimizing health, monitoring devices, and deploying instant support nationwide. Enterprise Security: Advanced encryption and analytics safeguard transactions and customer data, supporting strict compliance requirements.

Impact Across Industries

From electrified transit hubs and EV charging networks to mobile public safety units, Paygasus solutions reduce operational risks, minimize downtime, and drive efficiency. Automated network switching and centralized management tools reduce staff workload and ongoing costs, serving clients throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Paygasus is setting a new standard for reliability and digital resilience. Our clients trust that mission-critical connectivity will be available—every location, every time,” Merritt adds.

About Paygasus

Paygasus—an Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Provider—delivers robust, secure payment and connectivity solutions for every environment. Supporting thousands of organizations throughout North America, Paygasus enables seamless digital payments and resilient infrastructure by uniting industry expertise with proven network technology. Learn more or schedule a live demo at paygasus.com.