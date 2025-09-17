Point C and Northwell Direct Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Cost-Effective, High-Quality Health Benefit Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point C, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) with a national footprint, today announced a strategic go-to-market collaboration with Northwell Direct, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system, to deliver a member-centric, cost-effective health plan solution for brokers and employers.

This collaboration expands Point C’s portfolio, offering more flexibility while strengthening local relationships with consultants and brokers. Together, Point C and Northwell Direct are committed to providing greater choice and more value for employers to meet the needs of each organization and better serve employees and their families.

“Quality and customer service are at the heart of the relationships we build to support our community of employers and brokers. We’re confident that Point C will be a great addition to the work we are doing with our TPA collaborators,” said Nick Stefanizzi, CEO, Northwell Direct.

“Point C has always been focused on helping employers achieve the best value at a low cost while also improving the member experience,” said Bob Wolfkiel, Chief Growth Officer, Point C. “This partnership expands those capabilities in the New York market with a solution that’s uniquely flexible and impactful.”

A key factor of the relationship is the integration of Northwell Direct’s high-performance network with Point C’s flexible administration to deliver greater affordability and enhance the member experience.

Access to Northwell Direct’s 31,500+ providers , delivering up to 20% savings on average compared to traditional health plans 1

, delivering up to compared to traditional health plans A national wrap network by Anthem for broad access with minimal disruption

for broad access with minimal disruption In-house cost containment PBM solutions , including specialty and international sourcing

, including specialty and international sourcing Member guidance and support with at-the-bedside Care Management programs

Flexible Stop-Loss options tailored to employer needs

options tailored to employer needs Dedicated client management and best-in-class customer service

By combining Northwell Direct’s high-quality provider network with Point C’s proven track record in administration, employers gain a compelling new option that uniquely reduces cost while ensuring high-quality care. With more than 40 years of experience and seven regional offices, Point C delivers flexibility, transparency, and high-touch service for employers and members.

About Northwell Direct

Northwell Direct is the leading direct-to-employer solution for the greater New York Metro. We deliver enhanced access and affordability through our high-value network of over 31,500 providers, at-the-bedside care management, and employee health and wellness services. Owned by Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider, Northwell Direct brings together employers and providers to create innovative, affordable health benefit solutions that reduce costs and boost employee wellbeing.

About Point C

Point C is a national third-party administrator (TPA) with local market presence that delivers customized self-funded benefit programs. Our commitment and partnership go one step further than typical solutions in the market - to do more for clients – empowering them to go beyond the standard "point A to point B" to Point C. Learn more at pointchealth.com.

1 Savings clients realized versus the network/carriers we replaced. Results are not guaranteed. Individual results may vary.