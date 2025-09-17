Centroid Systems and Stellar Cyber Partner to Launch Advanced Managed Security Services for Oracle Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, and Centroid Systems, LLC (“Centroid”), a leading provider of cloud services and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver cutting-edge managed security service provider (MSSP) offerings running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Addressing the Growing Demand for Secure Cloud Solutions

As organizations increasingly migrate to the cloud, maintaining the security of these environments has become paramount. Centroid has been at the forefront of facilitating streamlined cloud transitions, and its expertise in Oracle enterprise workload consulting and managed services has helped numerous businesses to harness the power of OCI.

Empowering Security with Stellar Cyber's Award-Winning Open SecOps Platform

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform stands out by integrating multiple security functions—such as Next-Generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM); Network Detection and Response (NDR); Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP); Intrusion Detection System (IDS); Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR); and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)—into a unified solution. This holistic approach enables security teams to gain full visibility into their IT, OT, and security environments, facilitating rapid detection and response to threats. OCI is the backbone of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform, providing many of the essential services such as Oracle Cloud Guard and computing resources required to deliver value to customers.

For organizations seeking to modernize their operations with the performance, scalability, and flexibility of OCI, Centroid's enhanced MSSP services, powered by Stellar Cyber's platform, offer a compelling solution that further enhances security measures.​

By leveraging Stellar Cyber's platform, Centroid's new MSSP service will offer:​

Unified Security Operations : Consolidating security tools into a single platform reduces complexity and enhances operational efficiency.​

: Consolidating security tools into a single platform reduces complexity and enhances operational efficiency.​ AI-Driven Threat Detection : Advanced machine learning algorithms identify anomalies and potential threats in real-time, minimizing the risk of undetected breaches.​

: Advanced machine learning algorithms identify anomalies and potential threats in real-time, minimizing the risk of undetected breaches.​ Turnkey integration with OCI native security: Custom-built OCI connector that integrates data across Oracle Cloud Guard, Oracle Data Safe, OCI Network Firewall, OCI Web Application Firewall (WAF), and VCN Flow Logs.

Custom-built OCI connector that integrates data across Oracle Cloud Guard, Oracle Data Safe, OCI Network Firewall, OCI Web Application Firewall (WAF), and VCN Flow Logs. Automated Response Mechanisms: Predefined playbooks enable swift action against identified threats, reducing the window of vulnerability.​

A Partnership Rooted in Expertise and Innovation

Centroid's longstanding relationship with Oracle and its status as a strategic Cloud Managed Service Provider highlight its deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions. This partnership with Stellar Cyber is a testament to Centroid's dedication to enhancing its service offerings by integrating leading security technologies.

“Stellar Cyber has worked closely with OCI to help customers reduce risk and simplify security operations, making them turnkey and easy to implement,” said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “Now, in collaboration with Centroid to launch a managed service practice, we’re delivering end-to-end security solutions for Oracle customers.”

“Our mission has always been to empower enterprises through transformational services that drive cloud success,” said Scott Whitley, CRO at Centroid. “By integrating Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform into our MSSP offerings, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and innovative solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs.”

“We are delighted to see our partners join forces to deliver an integrated managed security solution for Oracle customers,” said David Hicks, Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud and Business Development, Oracle. “This collaboration between Stellar Cyber and Centroid highlights the strength of our partnership ecosystem in driving innovation, enhancing service delivery, and reducing cyber risk to accelerate customer success.”

About Centroid

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, and founded in 1997 as an Oracle Consulting Services business, Centroid is today a provider of managed cloud services and enterprise workload consulting services across the major Hyperscalers. With expert, certified resources across the United States, South America, and in India providing 24/7 support.

Centroid is recognized at the highest level of alliance relationship with Oracle for nearly 28+ years and is one of Oracle’s leading cloud service providers in North America. Centroid has achieved many key milestones, including Oracle’s North American Partner of the Year for Cloud Solutions, Engineered Systems, Oracle Technology, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service over the past 6 years. In addition, Gartner has recognized Centroid in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in their Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services.

https://www.centroid.com

centroid.com+1businesswire.com+1businesswire.com

About Stellar Cyber

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them and act decisively – protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber’s award-winning open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR, Open XDR and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. With nearly 1/3 of the top 250 Global MSSPs and over 14,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai/.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.