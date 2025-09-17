Carta and Morgan Stanley Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership Bringing IPO Support and Wealth Management to Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carta, the software platform purpose-built for private capital, and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader in financial advisory services, today announced an expanded strategic relationship designed to transform the wealth journey for private company founders, executives, and employees preparing for liquidity events and IPOs. Through this collaboration, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s suite of services will be integrated into the Carta platform, offering users streamlined, trusted access to personalized financial guidance, education, and tailored wealth planning resources as their companies progress from startup to public company and beyond.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s suite of services will be integrated into the Carta platform, offering users personalized financial guidance and tailored wealth planning resources as their companies progress from startup to public company and beyond. Share

This expanded partnership deepens the existing Morgan Stanley at Work and Carta collaboration, unlocking a unified experience for Carta users and for companies at every growth stage. In October 2024, the companies announced Morgan Stanley at Work as Carta’s exclusive U.S. public equity management and broader workplace benefits platform for late-stage private companies going public. Since then, the collaboration has already seen a strong interest and adoption from customers, reflecting the mounting IPO market.

"With the expansion of this strategic relationship, Morgan Stanley builds on its reputation as an industry leader in the private markets space,” said Jed Finn, Head of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “With our integrated three-channel approach—combining the personalized guidance of our Financial Advisors, the scalability and white glove service of our workplace solutions, and the power and flexibility of the E*TRADE self-directed platform, we are uniquely positioned to support private market executives and their teams at every stage of their wealth journey. We are here to deliver the full firm to these companies and participants as they navigate the path from startup to IPO and beyond.”

The Morgan Stanley Wealth Management collaboration is the latest announcement for Carta’s IPO Advisory product suite. Last week, the company announced the New York Stock Exchange as its preferred partner for IPO listings. Earlier this year, Odyssey Trust had been selected as Carta’s preferred provider for public transfer agent and trust services, while Morgan Stanley at Work became Carta’s exclusive U.S. public equity management and broader workplace benefits platform. Together these companies provide unique and customized guidance for companies, founders, and employees at every step of the private to public journey.

“Preparing for a private liquidity event or an IPO comes with a lot of financial decisions for founders and employees,” said Henry Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Carta. “Our expanded collaboration with Morgan Stanley helps us support startups at every stage, from formation to IPO. By bringing Morgan Stanley Wealth Management onto the Carta platform, we’re giving founders and employees the guidance they need to make confident decisions today and plan for what’s next.”

Through this partnership with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Carta users can expect:

Deep domain expertise in private capital: Morgan Stanley advisors have decades of experience in the private markets and are uniquely qualified to help Carta customers understand the intricacies around their equity.

Morgan Stanley advisors have decades of experience in the private markets and are uniquely qualified to help Carta customers understand the intricacies around their equity. Streamlined digital integration with Carta: Carta customers will have access to personalized Morgan Stanley Wealth Management resources such as financial education and research directly within their Carta portal, with the ability to connect with an advisor when they’re ready.

Carta customers will have access to personalized Morgan Stanley Wealth Management resources such as financial education and research directly within their Carta portal, with the ability to connect with an advisor when they’re ready. Unique access to Morgan Stanley’s product suite: Founders, executives, and employees can leverage solutions across Morgan Stanley such as investment advisory services, financial planning, cash management, retirement solutions, giving capabilities, and intellectual capital.

Founders, executives, and employees can leverage solutions across Morgan Stanley such as investment advisory services, financial planning, cash management, retirement solutions, giving capabilities, and intellectual capital. Liquidity education and guidance: As participants of private companies participate in private liquidity events and eventually transition to the public markets, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will provide personalized guidance for Carta users based on their specific goals.

The collaboration further strengthens Morgan Stanley’s leadership in the private markets space. Morgan Stanley recently rolled out its Founders Specialist designation for Advisors, a specialized team of advisors created to address the unique needs of founders and private market executives, and the Private Markets Transaction Desk, which allows eligible shareholders and investors to buy and sell private company shares in the secondary market.

For more information about how Carta and the Carta IPO Advisory are supporting private companies in their journey from startup through IPO, visit https://carta.com/equity-management/liquidity/ipo-advisory/. To stay connected, follow Carta on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Youtube, or visit carta.com.

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity. Carta's world-class fund administration platform supports 9,000+ funds and SPVs representing over $185B in assets under administration on fund administration, SPV formation, and more. Trusted by more than 65,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes' list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc. 's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit carta.com.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a leading financial services firm that provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.