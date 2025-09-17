Thread Bank Partners with LoanPro to Enhance Lending Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thread Bank (“Thread” or the “Bank”) today announced its strategic partnership with LoanPro, the API-first modern lending and credit platform. This collaboration underscores Thread’s ongoing commitment to modernizing community banking and embedded finance with innovative solutions that drive growth through embedded lending, deposits and payment products.

LoanPro’s API-first lending and credit platform will power the origination, servicing, and payments processes for Thread’s lending operations, connecting seamlessly to the Bank’s modernized, end-to-end tech stack. By serving as the system of record and normalizing data across programs, LoanPro will free up Thread’s internal resources, centralize loan management operations, and enable a more efficient, future-ready banking model. The LoanPro system of record will standardize both internal community bank lending programs and external embedded finance lending programs, making this partnership the first of its kind for sponsor banking data allowing Thread to innovate faster while ensuring compliance.

“We were impressed with LoanPro’s modern approach to servicing every asset class of loans and credit accounts, the experience of their team, and their hands-on, consultative approach to our implementation,” said Chris Black, CEO, President, and member of the Board of Directors of Thread. “We were seeking a platform that could centralize all of our lending operations, but also deliver lending and credit products to our embedded partnerships through a modern suite of APIs. This fits perfectly with LoanPro’s strategic direction, and we see this as a long-term partnership with exciting upside.”

“Partnering with Thread Bank is an exciting step forward in our overarching goal to modernize lending and credit infrastructure for forward-thinking financial institutions,” said Rhett Roberts, Co-Founder & CEO of LoanPro. “Thread’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our platform. Together, we’re enabling the embedded finance experiences that redefine what’s possible in community banking while putting compliance at the forefront of everything we do. We’re proud to work with Thread as they streamline operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate their vision for the future of banking."

Bankers Helping Bankers played a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership, bringing together aligned institutions and helping to identify the right technology fit to support long-term growth. This engagement comes on the heels of Thread Bank’s new headquarters opening in Nashville, serving as a Loan and Deposit Production Office (LPO/DPO) for the Bank.

About Thread Bank

Thread Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thread Bancorp, Inc., is an FDIC-insured bank providing embedded and digital banking services nationwide and local community banking in Eastern Tennessee. To learn more about Thread Bank, visit thread.bank and connect with them on LinkedIn.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading, modern lending and credit platform enabling financial organizations to innovate quicker, driving increased volume while optimizing operational efficiency and margins. Its API-first platform provides the ability to build, launch, and manage lending programs for virtually any class of loans and credit products. Today, 600+ financial organizations use LoanPro to holistically uplevel their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro's mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, collections, and payments using the foundation of a modern lending core. For more information about LoanPro, visit www.loanpro.io.