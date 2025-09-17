1Password partners with Perplexity to secure the future of AI browsing.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security and the pioneer of Extended Access Management (XAM), today announced a partnership with Perplexity to launch Comet, its AI-powered web browser, with credential management, secure autofill, and access controls powered by 1Password. Designed to transform how people discover, reason, and act on information, 1Password and Comet users can install the 1Password browser extension to log in, autofill credentials, and securely access their accounts as they navigate the AI-powered internet. This partnership highlights 1Password’s commitment to making AI adoption secure by default, where productivity and security seamlessly coexist.

“The internet is entering a new chapter, one where AI is woven into everything we do,” said Anand Srinivas, VP of Product and AI at 1Password. “No matter how intelligent our tools become, they only succeed if people can trust them. At 1Password, we believe security must be part of the foundation when building AI products, not an afterthought. Partnering with Perplexity on Comet shows what’s possible when AI and security are designed to work together from the start: an online experience that’s powerful, seamless, and safer for everyone.”

Security that Enables AI Browsing

AI-native browsers, like Comet, have emerged to meet the needs that traditional browsers were never designed to address, and security must evolve with them. As the first security launch partner for Perplexity, 1Password has introduced a Comet-compatible browser extension, available for free to all 1Password customers, enabling safer and effortless access to their credentials. With the 1Password browser extension, Comet users benefit from:

Privacy-first browsing: credentials stay private, even when engaging with AI features.

credentials stay private, even when engaging with AI features. Seamless autofill: sign in with usernames, passwords, and 2FA codes in seconds.

sign in with usernames, passwords, and 2FA codes in seconds. Safer access: end-to-end encryption protects sensitive accounts.

end-to-end encryption protects sensitive accounts. Stronger protection: generate and save strong, unique passwords and passkeys.

generate and save strong, unique passwords and passkeys. Sync everywhere: use saved credentials across devices, operating systems, and browsers.

“Comet is designed to make AI-powered browsing effortless and productive, but that experience only works if security is also built in from the start,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “1Password stands apart in making security simple, combining privacy, transparency, and usability in a way that delivers both trust and a seamless user experience. Together, we’re bringing an internet experience that is effortless, productive, and secure by default.”

Securing the AI Era

1Password’s approach to AI security is grounded in privacy, transparency, and trust. Secrets stay secret with end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge architecture, and users maintain clear control over what AI can access, when, and why. These principles of secure-by-default innovation guide how 1Password builds technology and approaches partnerships. The collaboration with Perplexity on the Comet browser reflects this philosophy, demonstrating how AI-driven productivity and trusted security can work together, making secure AI adoption seamless and accessible for everyone.

Through this partnership with Perplexity, current 1Password customers will receive an email that offers early access to Comet. To learn more, visit our website and our blog.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 165,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Asana, Associated Press, Aldo Group, Canva, IBM, MongoDB, MediaComm Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, Salesforce, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.