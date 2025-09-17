Healthmine and Exact Sciences Partner to Combine At-Home CRC Screening with Health Plan Incentives to Boost Preventive Care

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthmine, a leading member engagement and rewards platform for health plans, announced a strategic partnership with Exact Sciences, a global leader in cancer diagnostics, to improve colorectal cancer screening completion rates.

Through this partnership, members of participating health plans will receive incentives from their plan for completing an at-home Cologuard® test. Health plans will see an improvement in CRC screening rates, backed by Healthmine’s behavioral science driven, member engagement communications and provision of health plan reward programs to members who complete and return the test. The collaboration aims to address key preventive care gaps and support early detection of colorectal cancer, a critical component of the NCQA’s HEDIS measures and CMS’ renewed focus on prevention and wellness across Medicare and Medicaid. Healthmine’s health plan partners already experience 25% completion improvement over baseline in CRC screening measure programs, 52% improvement in overall gap closure across all programs with and without incentives and an average 93% increase in gap closure among members in rewards programs.

“Colorectal cancer screening is one of the most underutilized, yet most effective, preventive tools in our healthcare system,” said Kimberly Swanson, Healthmine’s Chief of Staff. “By combining Exact Sciences’ trusted and convenient Cologuard testing with Healthmine’s incentive-driven engagement strategy, health plans can close screening gaps faster, drive meaningful participation across all lines of business, and ultimately improve both outcomes and increased MLR savings by reducing the need for more costly interventions.”

The initiative is already underway with several national, regional and Blues plans, with additional launches coming in 2025. Incentivizing preventive care like Cologuard screening tests, where patients can collect a sample in their home and ship it to the lab for testing, is particularly well-suited for members with social barriers to care, such as lack of transportation or limited access to in-person providers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Healthmine to help our health plan partners get more members screened for colorectal cancer,” said Mike Kemeter, Exact Sciences’ Vice President of Market Access. “Combining our ability to offer care gap screening programs with a proven health plan member engagement company can add real cost and enrollment retention value for both members and plans.”

This partnership comes at a time when CMS and NCQA have emphasized the role of in-home testing and member incentives in driving preventive care uptake. During the 2025 CMS Quality Conference, agency leaders underscored the importance of shifting away from reactive care and toward strategies that promote wellness, early intervention and cost savings.

Healthmine’s platform enables tailored outreach, real-time reporting, and fast fulfillment of gift card incentives—typically within 48 hours of member action. Together with Exact Sciences, the company will help health plans across all lines of business reduce care gaps, drive MLR optimization, meet quality performance goals and increase retention by driving member satisfaction.

About Healthmine

Healthmine is the industry’s leading member engagement solution, simplifying how health plans make the most of every member moment. Our SaaS-based, always-on Quality Relationship Management™ (QRM®) platform eliminates data chasing so plans can capture whole views of each member. Our team of behavioral scientists and regulatory experts partner with each health plan to use this member-level detail to build personalized outreach that motivates members to take the right next step in their health journeys. With customized triggers based on clinical, pharmacy, CAHPS and HOS measures, and when paired with intelligent incentives, plans can see accelerated results in health equity and member outcomes while better managing medical spend and reducing the burden on their teams. Real-time data dashboards with actionable insights allow plans to act fast and better prioritize areas of opportunity to meet revenue and quality goals. Connect with us at Healthmine.com and on LinkedIn.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences is a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests. The company’s Cologuard® test is the first and only FDA-approved, noninvasive stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer, and is used by millions of people across the United States. Exact Sciences is committed to changing the way we detect and treat cancer by providing earlier, smarter answers. For more information, visit www.exactsciences.com.