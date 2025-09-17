Thredd and Reap Announce Global Partnership to Expand Card Programmes

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, announced today the expansion of their partnership with Reap, a global fintech company that offers stablecoin-enabled card programs, white-label stablecoin card issuance, and a cross border payments platform offering fiat payouts at scale. Thredd will be providing the mission-critical infrastructure powering Reap’s physical and virtual card programmes, enabling the company’s expansion into the US and Latin America.

As Reap grows and expands through stablecoin-enabled infrastructure, they have entrusted Thredd to support with authorisation, transaction processing, fraud controls, tokenisation, and digital wallet integration.

Since partnering in 2021, Thredd has enabled Reap to ramp from processing thousands in monthly card transactions to millions in monthly transactions. Through Thredd’s dedicated solution and support teams, Reap now manages high transactions per second (TPS) volumes, integrates stablecoin-based repayment, and operates with 24/7 technical and account-level support, helping clients launch programmes with confidence.

“This collaboration enables Reap to focus on product innovation while Thredd underpins their expansion, enabling corporate, B2B, and B2B2C clients, particularly in fast-evolving markets, to issue cards swiftly and securely,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “From initial design, to tokenisation and fraud protection, our infrastructure is built to handle ambitious growth and complex needs.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Thredd to enable us to bring stablecoin-enabled infrastructure to our clients across major trade corridors for more efficient money movement,” said Daren Guo, Co- Founder, Reap. “Following our strong business growth, we are focused on scaling our infrastructure for clients to better connect and streamline their financial operations with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions."

The partnership between Thredd and Reap demonstrates how modular payment infrastructure, supported by deep technical expertise, empowers fintechs to scale operations across borders rapidly turning card programmes into everyday global infrastructure.

About Reap

Reap is a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-enabled infrastructure.

Our mission is to transform the financial landscape into a more interconnected space for efficient money movement by merging traditional finance with digital assets, bridging disparate economies and connecting key financial markets. Reap was an early leader in Asia to incorporate stablecoins into our solutions.

In 2024, Reap processed billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows, reflecting the rapid adoption of stablecoins by businesses globally. From stablecoin-enabled corporate cards to cross-border payments, we streamline financial operations and empower companies to scale with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions.

Reap is a Series A company backed by a strong network of investors, including Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds, HashKey Capital, Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, and more. Founded in 2018 in Hong Kong, Reap now employs over 200 people worldwide and was recently recognized as a rising star in Forbes Asia's 100 To Watch list (2023).

More information about Reap can be found at reap.co.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com