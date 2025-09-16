-

800.com Launches 800 Intelligence, the AI Toolkit for Call Driven Businesses

Enhance every call with AI features including summaries, scoring, next-steps, custom fields, and Ask AI chatbot.

Meet 800 Intelligence - Your AI-Powered Call Companion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, a leading provider of business phone and call tracking solutions, today announced 800 Intelligence, an AI suite that analyzes every call and helps teams follow through faster. Once enabled, 800 Intelligence creates a complete call overview, scores quality to team standards, suggests the next step, and includes Ask AI chatbot that allows teams to learn more about every call.

Their AI-driven call analysis helps us maximize insights, and the way it aligns with our training reinforcement is helping drive ongoing employee performance and coaching.

Share

“800.com has opened our eyes to the power of their call intelligence solutions,” said Brian Syrett, Director of Customer Experience at Signature Worldwide. “Their AI-driven call analysis helps us maximize insights, and the way it aligns with our training reinforcement is helping drive ongoing employee performance and coaching.”

What 800 Intelligence delivers:

  • AI-powered call summaries and conversation insights in seconds
  • AI scores every conversation against your standards and processes
  • Recommended next step after each call keeps work moving
  • Create and customize AI fields to match your sales model
  • Use Ask AI to get clear answers without digging through a recording

“We’re investing in AI to improve everyday work,” said Bonnie Whitmire, Senior Product Owner at 800.com. “By automating the busywork around calls, 800 Intelligence helps teams spend less time reviewing and more time advancing opportunities. The result is faster workflows and more leads identified.”

How it works

Enable 800 Intelligence once and immediately start seeing AI summaries and recommendations for every caller. After each call, it updates the record with an overview, a standards-aligned score, a suggested next step, and Ask AI for plain-language questions. Results appear in the caller’s Timeline.

Availability

800 Intelligence is an optional add-on for all current 800.com plans. Call Recording and Transcription must be enabled.

Learn more about 800 Intelligence here: https://www.800.com/features/800-intelligence

About 800.com

800.com helps businesses connect, track, and improve customer conversations with reliable calling, messaging, and analytics. Learn more at 800.com.

Contacts

Learn more at 800.com or contact us at media@800.com

Industry:

800.com

Release Summary
800.com announces it's new suite of AI features for business phone calls. Meet 800 Intelligence - Your AI-Powered Call Companion.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Learn more at 800.com or contact us at media@800.com

Social Media Profiles
800.com on Facebook
800.com on Instagram
800.com on LinkedIn
800.com on YouTube
More News From 800.com

800.com Launches Enhanced Caller ID So Businesses Can See Who’s Calling as the Phone Rings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, the business phone platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize businesses, introduces Enhanced Caller ID. This new feature provides real-time caller information as soon as a phone call or text message is received, instantly giving businesses valuable insight into every inbound call or text. Many small businesses rely on the phone as their primary lead source, yet they often answer calls blindly. With Enhanced Caller ID, 800.com allows them to qualify l...

800.com Launches Integrations with Google, Meta, and Bing Ads to Power Smarter Marketing Attribution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, a trusted leader in cloud-based business telephony, now offers seamless call tracking integrations with the world’s top digital ad platforms: Google Ads, Meta Ads (Facebook and Instagram), and Microsoft Bing Ads. With these new capabilities, businesses can track inbound calls from paid campaigns, gain full-funnel attribution, and optimize marketing spend based on real conversion data. As more businesses diversify advertising across search, display, and social...

800.com Launches Google Ads Integration to Connect Calls with Campaign ROI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, a cloud-based call tracking provider trusted by over 45,000 small businesses, today announced a new integration with Google Ads. This release enables businesses to directly connect phone calls with their paid ad campaigns across Google Search, Display, and more—offering a powerful way to track call-based conversions and drive smarter advertising decisions. More than 1.2 million businesses use Google Ads to increase sales and acquire new customers. With this n...
Back to Newsroom