800.com Launches 800 Intelligence, the AI Toolkit for Call Driven Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--800.com, a leading provider of business phone and call tracking solutions, today announced 800 Intelligence, an AI suite that analyzes every call and helps teams follow through faster. Once enabled, 800 Intelligence creates a complete call overview, scores quality to team standards, suggests the next step, and includes Ask AI chatbot that allows teams to learn more about every call.

“800.com has opened our eyes to the power of their call intelligence solutions,” said Brian Syrett, Director of Customer Experience at Signature Worldwide. “Their AI-driven call analysis helps us maximize insights, and the way it aligns with our training reinforcement is helping drive ongoing employee performance and coaching.”

What 800 Intelligence delivers:

AI-powered call summaries and conversation insights in seconds

AI scores every conversation against your standards and processes

Recommended next step after each call keeps work moving

Create and customize AI fields to match your sales model

Use Ask AI to get clear answers without digging through a recording

“We’re investing in AI to improve everyday work,” said Bonnie Whitmire, Senior Product Owner at 800.com. “By automating the busywork around calls, 800 Intelligence helps teams spend less time reviewing and more time advancing opportunities. The result is faster workflows and more leads identified.”

How it works

Enable 800 Intelligence once and immediately start seeing AI summaries and recommendations for every caller. After each call, it updates the record with an overview, a standards-aligned score, a suggested next step, and Ask AI for plain-language questions. Results appear in the caller’s Timeline.

Availability

800 Intelligence is an optional add-on for all current 800.com plans. Call Recording and Transcription must be enabled.

Learn more about 800 Intelligence here: https://www.800.com/features/800-intelligence

About 800.com

800.com helps businesses connect, track, and improve customer conversations with reliable calling, messaging, and analytics. Learn more at 800.com.