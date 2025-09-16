Pearl Joins Henry Schein One API Exchange as an Authorized Integration Vendor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl is now an authorized integration vendor in the Henry Schein One API Exchange, allowing Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend users to easily access Pearl’s dental AI software suite to elevate clinical quality, streamline operations, and support confident decision-making at the point of care. This collaboration underscores one of Pearl’s highest priorities as a company, to be a reliable, transparent partner that integrates seamlessly with the technologies practices already trust.

As part of the API Exchange, Pearl joins a growing network of trusted vendors working together to make dental practices more efficient and successful. The API program is all about giving practices the flexibility to personalize their technology, so they can build the perfect workflow for their unique needs. As an authorized integrated vendor, Pearl ensures easy integration while maintaining high standards of patient data privacy and security, providing practices with a solution that helps protect data while keeping everything working effortlessly together.

"At Henry Schein One, we're not just simplifying workflows, we're architecting the future of dental. We understand that dental teams thrive when empowered by seamlessly integrated technology. Welcoming Pearl to our API Exchange marks a significant leap forward,” said Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer, Henry Schein One. “Our Exchange isn't just an API platform; it's a dynamic ecosystem, the most robust engine of innovation in dentistry. We've curated a trusted network of premier technology partners to promote not just security, but also intuitive simplicity and unparalleled functionality. Together, we're enabling practices to move beyond mere efficiency, to unlock their full potential, allowing them to dedicate themselves to what truly matters: elevating patient care."

Through the Henry Schein One API Exchange, Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend users can enable Pearl with confidence, knowing Pearl is an authorized vendor and that patient data is handled with transparency and respect for privacy. Pearl’s integrations support HIPAA-compliant workflows and align to industry best practices for privacy and security, giving practices a clear path to adopt AI responsibly.

As an authorized Henry Schein One API Exchange program vendor, Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend users can safely and securely deploy Pearl’s range of AI-powered clinical and front-office solutions, including:

Second Opinion , FDA-cleared radiologic AI that analyzes intraoral X-rays in real time, highlights suspected findings to support diagnostic consistency, and helps patients understand recommended care with clear visual overlays.

, FDA-cleared radiologic AI that analyzes intraoral X-rays in real time, highlights suspected findings to support diagnostic consistency, and helps patients understand recommended care with clear visual overlays. Practice Intelligence , AI-powered analytics that surface opportunities for improved care and production, track treatment presentation and acceptance trends, benchmark performance across providers and locations, and turn insights into action within everyday workflows.

, AI-powered analytics that surface opportunities for improved care and production, track treatment presentation and acceptance trends, benchmark performance across providers and locations, and turn insights into action within everyday workflows. Precheck, automated pre-submission checks that help ensure documentation completeness and coding accuracy before claims go out, reducing rework and helping speed reimbursements.

“We're thrilled to become part of the Henry Schein One API Exchange,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. “This partnership allows us to deliver a solution that enhances practice efficiency while integrating smoothly with Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend. We are committed to being a great partner, to integrating ethically and transparently, and to providing tools that help dental teams focus more on patient care.”

About Pearl

Pearl is the global leader in dental AI, advancing oral healthcare with tools that elevate diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and practice performance. Founded in 2019, Pearl delivers the industry’s broadest AI product suite—from chairside detection to enterprise intelligence—built in collaboration with providers, practice managers, and leading dental institutions. Its flagship solution, Second Opinion®, is FDA-cleared for patients 4+ and holds more regulatory clearances—including in 120 countries—than any other dental AI. With innovations like Practice Intelligence®, Precheck®, and the first FDA-cleared 3D dental AI, Pearl is shaping a smarter, more trusted future for dentistry worldwide. To learn more, visit: hellopearl.com/demo