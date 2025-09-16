MetaRouter and Vantage Partner to Unlock the Full Value of First-Party Data for Retail Media

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaRouter, the leading customer data infrastructure platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Vantage, the only end-to-end retail media orchestration platform, to help retailers unlock and scale the value of their first-party data while giving advertisers faster, more effective campaign activation.

The partnership combines MetaRouter’s real-time, server-side data and audience routing with Vantage’s media campaign orchestration layer to deliver privacy-safe, high-quality audiences that fuel more relevant, measurable retail media campaigns. Already, joint activations between MetaRouter and Vantage have demonstrated a minimum 39% improvement in return on ad spend with one campaign increasing ROAS 370% on Meta.

“MetaRouter provides the critical identity and data foundation that every retail media network needs," says Nick Hinsley, Chief Revenue Officer at Vantage. "Together, we're helping retailers transform first-party data into scalable, high-performing media campaigns that deliver results for both retailers and brands across onsite and offsite."

By combining MetaRouter’s privacy-first, high-quality data foundation with Vantage’s best-in-class orchestration capabilities, retailers unlock new levels of speed, efficiency, and monetization:

Clean, compliant data pipelines power real-time campaign activation, delivering audiences and CAPI data within milliseconds

Durable identity resolution improves audience addressability 2-5x for targeting

Consent enforcement and automation ensure compliance and user preferences are met without slowing operations

Scalable delivery of audiences to all onsite ad servers and offsite platforms accelerates revenue growth across media formats

“Retailers are sitting on a goldmine of first-party data, but it requires the right infrastructure to unlock its full value,” said Greg Brunk, Co-Founder and Head of Product at MetaRouter. “MetaRouter’s real-time customer data infrastructure gives retailers the ability to activate that data in a privacy-safe manner, driving measurable ROI for their brand partners.”

When a top-5 retail media network in North America set out to unify customer identity and activate real-time data, it turned to MetaRouter and Vantage. Together, the two platforms created a high-performance off-site audience targeting capability that strengthens data collection, identity resolution, campaign orchestration, and measurement, driving scalable growth in the privacy-first European market. The solution led to a 2.5X improvement in audience match rates, and median increases of 17% in click-through rates, 71% in conversion rates, 89% in brand return on ad spend, 24% in offsite ads revenue, and 1.5X increase in onsite ads given the increased traffic back from higher CTRs.

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a leading customer data infrastructure platform built to enhance data quality, compliance, and performance for enterprise organizations. With a focus on privacy-first server-side technology, MetaRouter enables businesses to route and activate customer data securely and efficiently. For more information: metarouter.io/.

About Vantage

Vantage is the first unified platform purpose-built for retail media orchestration, empowering enterprise retailers with capabilities spanning campaign orchestration, analytics, AI automation, and advertiser collaboration to seamlessly activate onsite, offsite, and in-store advertising. With a global presence in North America and Asia-Pacific, Vantage enables retailers to launch and grow their media networks through scalable technology and automated workflows. Vantage is trusted by leading retailers like The Home Depot to power their retail media programs. For more information: gotvantage.com/.