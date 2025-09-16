ICM and FS Sign Agreement for Fourth Greenfield Ethanol Plant in Brazil

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICM, Inc. has signed a Professional Services and Equipment Purchase Agreement with FS Indústria de Etanol S.A. to design and supply a new greenfield dry-mill grain ethanol production facility near Campo Novo do Parecis, Mato Grosso, Brazil.

The plant, modeled after FS’s Primavera facility but with a larger nameplate capacity, will produce 540 million liters annually. Once complete, it will be FS’s fourth greenfield ethanol plant in Mato Grosso. The facility is expected to be completed in December 2026.

The Campo Novo do Parecis plant is expected to generate approximately 600 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs during construction, creating a major economic boost for the region. In addition, it will generate approximately 350,000 metric tons of coproduct for animal nutrition (DDGS), 69,000 metric tons of corn oil, and 56,000 MWh of electricity per year, further supporting local agriculture and the regional economy.

ICM will provide its proprietary Base Tricanter System™ for corn oil recovery, Selective Milling Technology™ for optimized starch conversion, and Fiber Separation Technology™ for separating fiber from the process stream to increase ethanol yield and improve feed product value. These technologies will be delivered along with engineering, process design, startup services, and equipment.

This agreement builds on the long-standing partnership between FS and ICM, which includes previous collaborations on plants in Lucas do Rio Verde, Sorriso and Primavera do Leste.

“Our partnership with ICM has been instrumental in FS’s growth and in setting new benchmarks for ethanol production in Brazil,” said Matt Horsch, executive vice president of technology and operations at FS. “With three successful projects already behind us, we trust ICM’s expertise to help make Campo Novo do Parecis our largest and most advanced facility yet.”

“We are proud to continue building on our relationship with FS, delivering process technologies that set the gold standard for efficiency and reliability,” said Chris Mitchell, president & CEO of ICM. “This project reflects our shared commitment to advancing renewable fuels, supporting sustainable growth in Mato Grosso, and creating lasting value for the regional economy.”

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the global protein supply. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 110 facilities globally with a combined annual production of over 33 billion liters of ethanol and over 22 million metric tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About FS - Fueling Sustainability

FS is the first company in Brazil to produce ethanol exclusively from corn, operating state-of-the-art biorefineries that deliver low-carbon renewable fuels, high-quality animal nutrition products, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in São Paulo, FS integrates advanced technology, rigorous sustainability practices, and strong partnerships with local farmers to help drive Brazil’s energy transition and strengthen its agricultural economy. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, FS continues to expand its role as a leader in the global bioenergy sector. For more information, visit https://www.fs.agr.br/