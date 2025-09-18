Leading Bedding Brand Boll & Branch Launches Retail Partnership with Over The Moon

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boll & Branch —the leading luxury bedding and home brand-today announces a partnership with Over The Moon, the curated online shopping destination and registry for weddings, baby, and life’s most meaningful milestones. Together, the two brands will introduce a curated collection of Boll & Branch bedding and home essentials to Over The Moon’s discerning community—those who value beauty, comfort, and a life well-lived.

Known for elevating the everyday, Boll & Branch creates products of uncompromising quality—crafted from the finest organic materials, made ethically, and designed to deliver superior softness, comfort, and enduring quality. Every piece reflects the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, considered design, and its mission to make the home an extraordinary place.

Founded by Vogue contributing editor Alexandra Macon, Over The Moon is a thoughtfully-curated destination that brings together beloved brands, emerging designers, and exclusive collaborations. Its assortment spans weddings, babies, home, fashion, beauty, and travel—making it the go-to source for the modern romantic with timeless sensibility. By joining Over The Moon’s carefully curated world, Boll & Branch extends its reach to brides, gift givers, and design lovers at life’s most important moments.

Says Katia Unlu, Chief Commercial Officer at Boll & Branch, “We’ve long admired Over The Moon for the beautiful, thoughtful world they’ve created. At Boll & Branch, we are always looking for ways to show up where our customer already finds inspiration. We’re excited to meet our customer on Over The Moon—a space she already loves and trusts—while bringing our dedication to craftsmanship, comfort, and timeless design to the celebrations that matter most.”

“We're thrilled to offer our couples such a sustainable and beautiful option for their registries, home, and beyond. Considering how much time the average person spends sleeping over the course of their life, the bedroom should be a place of utmost comfort and luxury. We believe in only furnishing that space with the best. Boll & Branch is the preeminent brand in bedding with linens made from the rarest organic cotton that only gets softer—and better—with every wash,” says Over The Moon founder Alexandra Macon.

With a mutual dedication to excellence, artisanal skill, and intentional living, Boll & Branch and Over The Moon are natural partners. This collaboration highlights a shared vision: that from a couple’s first home to a baby’s first nursery, every detail should reflect beauty, thoughtfulness, and lasting comfort.

The Boll & Branch collection at Over The Moon can be found here: https://overthemoon.com/collections/boll-branch

About Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch is a leading designer and retailer of luxury home textiles, and the only bedding brand managed from the source.

Founded by Scott and Missy Tannen in 2014, Boll & Branch has been committed to conscious craftsmanship from day one—partnering directly with farmers to source the highest quality 100% organic cotton, and with factories that combine modern, sustainable methods with time-honored traditions. By building a better end-to-end system from the ground up, Boll & Branch ensures every worker is paid and treated fairly, and every product brings an exceptional feeling of comfort. These values have made Boll & Branch a trusted leader in luxury bedding, setting a new standard for the entire industry.

In addition to supporting farmers and workers abroad, Boll & Branch’s Helping from Home program provides bedding to those in need in local communities. To date, they have donated almost $2M in bedding products to families across the U.S.

About Over The Moon

Alexandra Macon first created Over The Moon in 2015 to feature aspirational, yet relatable, real weddings from around the world. While it was started as the go-to source for couples getting married—and remains at the heart of Over The Moon—today, it is so much more.

In 2020 and 2021, Over The Moon launched its online e-commerce platform and universal wedding and baby registry. Filled with carefully curated products from beloved labels and those yet to be discovered, Over The Moon is an elevated destination for everything from dresses, accessories, beauty, and more to timeless pieces for the home and nursery. Also available are brand exclusives that can’t be found anywhere else.