Vectice and ServiceNow Announce Partnership to Accelerate AI Governance and Compliance for Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vectice, the Regulatory MLOps platform, today announced a strategic initiative that will fundamentally transform how business, especially financial institutions, deliver a streamlined, audit-ready experience for risk and data science teams. This partnership with ServiceNow will enable Vectice to automatically deliver robust and comprehensive model development and validation documentation in minutes to ServiceNow® Integrated Risk Management (IRM) customers.

This collaboration unlocks a new era of risk reduction for the rapid deployment of AI models by customers. By bringing Vectice’s advanced technology, including automated documentation, automated policy reviews and checks, lineage and traceability, directly into ServiceNow Risk Management, customers gain unprecedented visibility into models via documentation while accelerating approvals that shorten and streamline AI model approval cycles.

“As AI adoption accelerates, organizations need more than documentation—they need governance built into the fabric of how models are developed and deployed,” said Aneesh Bhatnagar, Head of Risk Products at ServiceNow. “This forward-looking integration underscores our commitment to helping customers embed compliance and transparency into every stage of the model lifecycle. By enabling seamless documentation and traceability within ServiceNow Risk Management, we’re helping financial institutions scale AI responsibly, without sacrificing speed or oversight.”

With supervisory expectations tightening—illustrated by Canada’s E-23 guideline and the UK’s SS1/23—and GenAI projects accelerating, institutions need governance that keeps pace with innovation. The joint Vectice–ServiceNow solution provides a single, policy-driven workflow that lets data-science, risk, and compliance teams scale AI without stalling in audit backlogs.

“ServiceNow’s enterprise-grade workflows, combined with Vectice’s model documentation automation, give financial institutions the rigor and transparency required to operationalize AI at scale,” said Gregory Haardt, Co-Founder & CTO, Vectice. “Together we transform governance from a bottleneck into a catalyst for safer, faster AI models delivery.”

How the Integration Helps Risk & Data Science Teams

Automated Documentation – Instantly generate audit‑ready Model Development and Validation documents, then attach them to ServiceNow risk records with one click.

Bi‑Directional Policy Review – Pull applicable controls from ServiceNow IRM, assess documentation quality inside Vectice, and create findings back in ServiceNow for remediation tracking.

Unified Lineage & Traceability – Surface model, data, and code lineage captured by Vectice directly in ServiceNow, giving risk teams a single source of truth.

Faster Approvals – Shared dashboards help first‑ and second‑line teams resolve issues quickly, accelerating model approval cycles.

Why Vectice and ServiceNow are Better Together

Automated, Audit‑Ready Documentation – Vectice automatically assembles Model Development and Validation documents (MDDs/MVDs) so you can attach evidence directly to ServiceNow risk records.

In-line Policy‑Guided Documentation – Vectice autogenerates model development and validation documents with embedded guidance mapped to each institution’s internal policies and control framework, ensuring high quality and compliant documents.

Unified Lineage & Traceability – Model, data, and code lineage captured by Vectice becomes linkable within ServiceNow, giving risk teams a single source of truth.

Accelerated Approvals – Shared dashboards help modeling and risk teams resolve findings faster, shortening model approval cycles across their lifecycles.

About Vectice

Vectice is the Regulatory MLOps platform that automates documentation, lineage, and compliance for AI models, helping enterprises scale AI responsibly. Headquartered in San Francisco, Vectice enables data science and risk teams to collaborate seamlessly and satisfy global regulations.

To learn more about how Vectice supports AI governance and regulatory compliance through its ServiceNow partnership, contact us or request a demo.