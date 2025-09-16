CORRECTING and REPLACING Vectice Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Accelerate AI Governance for Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated September 16 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

VECTICE ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH SERVICENOW TO ACCELERATE AI GOVERNANCE FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Vectice and ServiceNow announce a partnership to accelerate AI governance and compliance

Vectice, the Regulatory MLOps platform, today announced a forward-looking integration with ServiceNow that will transform how businesses, especially financial institutions, deliver a streamlined, audit-ready experience for risk and data science teams. This collaboration will enable Vectice to automatically deliver robust and comprehensive model development and validation documentation in minutes to ServiceNow® Integrated Risk Management (IRM) customers.

This collaboration unlocks a new era of risk reduction for the rapid deployment of AI models by customers. By bringing Vectice’s advanced technology, including automated documentation, automated policy reviews and checks, lineage and traceability, directly into ServiceNow Risk Management, customers gain unprecedented visibility into models via documentation while streamlining AI model approval processes.

With supervisory expectations tightening—illustrated by Canada’s E-23 guideline and the UK’s SS1/23—and GenAI projects accelerating, institutions need governance that keeps pace with innovation. Vectice provides a single, policy-driven workflow that lets data-science, risk, and compliance teams scale AI without stalling in audit backlogs.

“ServiceNow’s enterprise-grade workflows, combined with Vectice’s model documentation automation, gives financial institutions the rigor and transparency required to operationalize AI at scale,” said Gregory Haardt, Co-Founder & CTO, Vectice. “Together we transform governance from a bottleneck into a catalyst for safer, faster AI models delivery.”

“As AI adoption accelerates, organizations need more than documentation—they need governance built into the fabric of how models are developed and deployed,” said Aneesh Bhatnagar, Head of Risk Products at ServiceNow. “This forward-looking integration underscores our commitment to helping customers embed compliance and transparency into every stage of the model lifecycle. By enabling seamless documentation and traceability within ServiceNow Risk Management, we’re helping financial institutions scale AI responsibly, without sacrificing speed or oversight.”

How the Integration Helps Risk & Data Science Teams

Automated Documentation – Instantly generate audit‑ready Model Development and Validation documents, then attach them to ServiceNow risk records with one click.

Bi‑Directional Policy Review – Pull applicable controls from ServiceNow IRM, assess documentation quality inside Vectice, and create findings back in ServiceNow for remediation tracking.

Unified Lineage & Traceability – Surface model, data, and code lineage captured by Vectice directly in ServiceNow, giving risk teams a single source of truth.

Faster Approvals – Shared dashboards help first‑ and second‑line teams resolve issues quickly, accelerating model approval cycles.

Driving Efficiency with Vectice and ServiceNow Integration

Automated, Audit‑Ready Documentation – Vectice automatically assembles Model Development and Validation documents (MDDs/MVDs) so you can attach evidence directly to ServiceNow risk records.

In-line Policy‑Guided Documentation – Vectice autogenerates model development and validation documents with embedded guidance mapped to each institution’s internal policies and control framework, ensuring high quality and compliant documents.

Unified Lineage & Traceability – Model, data, and code lineage captured by Vectice becomes linkable within ServiceNow, giving risk teams a single source of truth.

Accelerated Approvals – Shared dashboards help modeling and risk teams resolve findings faster, shortening model approval cycles across their lifecycles.

About Vectice

Vectice is the Regulatory MLOps platform that automates documentation, lineage, and compliance for AI models, helping enterprises scale AI responsibly. Headquartered in San Francisco, Vectice enables data science and risk teams to collaborate seamlessly and satisfy global regulations.

To learn more about how Vectice supports AI governance and regulatory compliance through its ServiceNow partnership, contact us or request a demo.