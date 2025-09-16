AXL Partners With Dillon Consulting Limited to Accelerate Applied AI in Engineering-Consulting Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXL, a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class applied AI research into high-growth companies, has partnered with Dillon Consulting Limited (“Dillon”), a Canadian professional consulting firm specializing in planning, management, engineering, and environmental science. Together, AXL and Dillon will co-develop AI solutions that enhance consulting workflows, making them faster, more consistent, and scalable. The partnership’s purpose is to combine human insights with AI technical expertise to create solutions that make life work better for Dillon’s team members and clients.

Studies show 85% of large-scale data and AI projects in the architecture, engineering, and construction sector face persistent barriers, often due to unclear objectives, fragmented data, and poor integration with existing processes. Even when pilots succeed, there are challenges to scale them into repeatable workflows because of inconsistent data and regulatory complexity.

“Canada doesn’t have an innovation gap. It has a go-to-market gap. With Dillon delivering real feedback on client-side needs, we short-circuit inertia and build tools that matter, fast,” said Dr. Daniel Wigdor, Co-founder and CEO of AXL.

“We see AI as a practical lever to strengthen how we deliver projects and services. Working with AXL allows us to pilot solutions in real-world contexts, refine them quickly, and scale what creates measurable value for our clients,” said Sean Hanlon, CEO of Dillon Consulting Limited.

Through this collaboration, Dillon joins AXL’s AI Catalyst program, a corporate initiative that validates and scales AI applications rooted in real industry demand. AXL will bring its world-leading AI expertise through AXL Labs and the AI Catalyst program, co-creating new AI companies, while Dillon contributes domain expertise to ensure solutions address industry-related challenges. By integrating direct feedback from Dillon’s project delivery teams, AXL ensures Canadian AI breakthroughs are tested in real-world contexts, refined quickly, and scaled into tools that solve consulting’s execution challenges.

This collaboration also aligns with Dillon’s core values of creativity and continuous improvement, as it challenges traditional approaches and explores new possibilities. By fostering a culture of continuous innovation, Dillon empowers their teams to embrace and leverage technology to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and provide innovative solutions that exceed client expectations.

To learn more about how AXL is fuelling Canada’s AI research-to-commercialization pipeline, visit their website at www.axl.vc.

About AXL

AXL is a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class research into high-growth companies that shape the future of applied AI. Led by seasoned tech entrepreneurs and applied AI experts, AXL’s mission is to ensure Canada’s top breakthroughs are built and scaled at home. By connecting academia with real market demand and full-stack venture creation, AXL helps Canada move from invention to impact, anchoring talent, intellectual property, and long-term economic value within the country. For more information, visit axl.vc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Dillon Consulting Limited

Founded in 1946, Dillon is a proudly Canadian, employee-owned, professional consulting firm specializing in planning, management, engineering, and environmental science. With over 25 offices and more than 1,100 employees across Canada, Dillon offers a wide range of services related to building and improving facilities and infrastructure, protecting the environment, and developing communities. www.dillon.ca