TreviPay Powers Walmart Business Pay By Invoice Offering

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, a fully managed B2B payments platform, has collaborated with Walmart Business to launch the next phase of the retailer’s Pay By Invoice program. The program enables eligible business customers to access a line of credit with 30-day net terms, powered by TreviPay’s next-generation payments and A/R automation technology. The offering is available for purchases online, in the Walmart Business app or in-store.

A study of 300 global business buyers, conducted by Murphy Research for TreviPay, found 85% of buyers want the option to pay on net terms and are likely to buy more when they can pay this way. TreviPay’s Pay by Invoice offering enables buyers to defer payment, receive detailed invoices for streamlined recordkeeping and procurement, and manage cash flow more effectively.

“The biggest opportunity in retail now is in B2B. Companies that capture this valuable segment will win with flexible payment options that integrate directly into the buying experience and maintain efficiency and control for the buyer,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “Pay by Invoice helps companies purchase and pay in a convenient, effortless way.”

Pay by Invoice is part of TreviPay’s vision for Zero Touch A/R in B2B payments, where AI-enhanced underwriting and smart invoicing delivers guaranteed DSO and improved conversion for merchants. Manually managing accounts receivable slows business growth, increases errors and creates unnecessary friction in the purchasing process. By leveraging TreviPay’s payments technology and managed services solutions, businesses can streamline buyer onboarding, invoicing and collections—giving finance teams more control, better visibility and guaranteed cash flow.

Walmart Business Pay By Invoice is currently available to a select group of Walmart Business customers, with plans to expand access in the coming months. To learn more about TreviPay’s payments and invoicing solutions designed for retailers, visit www.trevipay.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a fully managed B2B payments platform for global brands. Our Pay by Invoice solution for business buyers is proven to increase AOV and reduce DSO so sellers can spend less time chasing payments. For finance teams, our accounts receivable automation technology, enhanced by AI, optimizes order-to-cash and integrates with all channels and ERPs. Delivering a superior payment experience, TreviPay is the choice of top retailers, manufacturers and travel companies. With more than four decades of experience powering over $8 Billion in global trade, TreviPay was named a Leader for Embedded Payment Applications by IDC and a top vendor in cash application by The Hackett Group. To experience Zero Touch A/R, visit www.trevipay.com.