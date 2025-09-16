Exabeam and DataBahn Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Security Operations with Smarter Threat Detection

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, and DataBahn, the company transforming security data pipelines with adaptive, agentic AI that boosts security efficiency at scale, today announced their integration partnership. The integration of the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform with DataBahn’s AI data fabric delivers security teams greater control over telemetry routing, ingestion, and retention, resulting in lower operational costs empowering them to harness AI for faster, smarter detection.

As security teams face skyrocketing data ingestion costs and an unrelenting flood of telemetry, the challenge is no longer just about scale, it’s about control. Locking detection platforms and pipelines together often forces teams into rigid data paths that inflate expense and erode flexibility. By handling upstream routing, filtering, and enrichment, DataBahn ensures security teams can decide what data matters most, without sacrificing neutrality. With this foundation, the Exabeam New-Scale Platform focuses only on the right data, applying advanced behavioral analytics, AI-driven detections, and automated investigation workflows. The result is raw telemetry that is transformed into actionable intelligence at a lower cost, with stronger context, without compromising customer independence.

“The industry has normalized waste; teams are forced to pay to store noise they’ll never use,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer, Exabeam. “This integration flips that model. DataBahn filters out the junk, we enrich the signal, and security teams get faster, clearer threat detection without bloated costs or blind spots.”

Unlike traditional “store everything” approaches that increase SIEM costs without improving detection, the joint solution makes data strategy outcomes-driven. The Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent and Outcomes Navigator guide teams on what should and shouldn’t be ingested, while DataBahn routes telemetry accordingly. Once ingested, Exabeam Threat Center applies correlated detections, risk scoring, and automated triage — empowering analysts to focus on meaningful threats and resolve incidents faster.

Key Integration Benefits

Reduce ingestion costs and preserve investigative depth: Filter and route high-volume telemetry upstream to control storage overhead and maintain access to full-fidelity data.

Filter and route high-volume telemetry upstream to control storage overhead and maintain access to full-fidelity data. Improve detection accuracy with behavioral analytics: Enriched signals from DataBahn are analyzed within the New-Scale Platform for risk-based threat detections and automated correlation.

Enriched signals from DataBahn are analyzed within the New-Scale Platform for risk-based threat detections and automated correlation. Support compliance with long-term retention flexibility: Retain telemetry outside the primary detection path to enable historical search and audit readiness, without impacting SIEM storage thresholds.

Retain telemetry outside the primary detection path to enable historical search and audit readiness, without impacting SIEM storage thresholds. Guide ingestion with Exabeam Nova: The Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent and Outcomes Navigator helps customers prioritize the data that drives the most impact with visibility into detection coverage across MITRE ATT&CK® and real-world use cases.

“For too long, security teams have been forced into false choices – visibility or budget, speed or context. DataBahn eliminates that trade-off,” said Aditya Sundararam, Chief Product Officer, at DataBahn. “By transforming telemetry upstream with real-time filtering and enrichment, the integration with Exabeam empowers enterprises to get clearer signals from less data. Together, we’re not just reducing costs – we’re redefining how security teams unlock context, clarity, and confidence at scale. Neutral pipelines and AI-native analytics mark the path forward — ensuring security teams can adapt, scale, and thrive in the face of ever-growing data and threats.”

To learn more about the Exabeam and DataBahn partnership, please visit: https://www.exabeam.com/partners/databahn-ai/

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com

About DataBahn

DataBahn is an AI-powered data pipeline and fabric platform that enables enterprises to securely collect, enrich, orchestrate and optimize telemetry across security, application, observability and IoT/OT systems. Initially purpose-built for cybersecurity, the platform is rapidly expanding into IT and application transaction data—powered by its AI agent, Cruz, which automates complex data engineering tasks in real time. By eliminating fragmented toolchains and reducing operational overhead, DataBahn delivers real-time insights, intelligent automation and immediate ROI—without added complexity. Learn more at DataBahn.ai or contact info@DataBahn.ai.