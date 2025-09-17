Kilroy Realty Corporation Signs Inaugural Lease at Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) (“Kilroy” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a 24,000 square feet lease at Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2 (“KOP 2”), the Company’s state-of-the-art life science development project in South San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Color to Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2, with occupancy commencing early next year. This announcement underscores KOP 2’s resonance with discerning life science tenants and exciting leasing momentum. We remain on track to achieve 100,000 square feet of executed leases at the project by year-end and expect KOP 2 to be a key growth driver for the Company in the years ahead,” said Angela Aman, CEO of Kilroy.

Color is at the forefront of a new paradigm in cancer care, having launched their clinical genetic testing model in 2015 to help patients understand and take action on their personal risk of cancer. Since then, Color has entered into important research and precision medicine collaborations with institutions such as the NIH, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the Mayo Clinic, among others. Color’s new genomics lab at KOP 2 will serve as the company’s home for supporting all phases of the patient cancer journey. This lease was executed as part of the Company’s spec suite initiative at KOP 2, which is attracting high-quality tenants and accelerating lease-up velocity. Color is expected to commence occupancy early in the second quarter of 2026.

KOP 2 is a purpose-built life science campus encompassing three buildings totaling approximately 875,000 square feet. It is part of the larger five-phase Oyster Point development, situated on a 50-acre waterfront site. The project features world-class conferencing facilities, flexible outdoor collaboration and event spaces, and a best-in-class fitness center, delivering the differentiated environments that top-tier tenants demand to drive innovation and attract talent.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Austin. The Company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation, and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the Company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science, and business services companies.

The Company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring, and managing office, life science, and mixed-use projects.

As of June 30, 2025, Kilroy’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.4 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 80.8% occupied and 83.5% leased. The Company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.8%. In addition, the Company had one development project in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 875,000 square feet with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion and two life science redevelopment projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $85.0 million.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Kilroy has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and continues to be a recognized leader in our sector. For over a decade, the Company and its sustainability initiatives have been recognized with numerous honors, including earning the GRESB five star rating and being named a sector and regional leader in the Americas. Other honors have included the Nareit Leader in the Light Award, being listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, being named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and receiving the ENERGY STAR highest honor of Sustained Excellence.

Kilroy is proud to have achieved carbon neutral operations across our portfolio since 2020. The Company also has a longstanding commitment to maintain high levels of LEED, Fitwell, and ENERGY STAR certifications across the portfolio.

Kilroy is committed to cultivating a company culture that makes a positive difference in our employees’ lives by focusing on development, celebrating our unique backgrounds, promoting employee health and wellness, and dedicating ourselves to being a responsible corporate citizen through our community service and philanthropic efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

