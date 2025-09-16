Racepoint Global Adds Inventory AI Leader NomadGo to Client Roster

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, earned-first creative agency Racepoint Global announced NomadGo as the latest addition to its client roster.

NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI technology, is transforming the way enterprise organizations manage inventory by automating the traditional manual counting process. The company’s on-device AI technology delivers real-time, highly accurate data, helping businesses streamline inventory operations across a variety of industries.

“NomadGo’s Inventory AI technology is revolutionizing a critical function within enterprise organizations – inventory management. The result is a more agile and responsive supply chain,” said David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. “Our partnership with Racepoint will help us tell our story, elevate our innovative technology, and showcase the transformative power of Inventory AI.”

“AI is a massive force reshaping industries, and the next stage of its growth will be defined by niches within niches,” said Bill Davies, CEO, Racepoint Global. “NomadGo represents that transformation in the supply chain, and we’re excited to help tell their story in a way that highlights both their technology and the authentic, human-centered impact it delivers.”

NomadGo currently has customers in the food and beverages industry and retail, processing over 1M items daily. The company's Inventory AI has been rolled out to more than 11,000 locations in North America for the world’s biggest coffee chain.

Racepoint will deliver earned-first communication services to increase awareness of NomadGo and its technology. This includes media relations, thought leadership, and social media.

About Racepoint Global

Racepoint Global is an earned-first creative agency that helps brands make people take notice. Founded by PR pioneer Larry Weber, Racepoint partners with startups and global leaders alike to create breakthrough narratives, build credibility with media and influencers, and deliver ideas that stop audiences in their tracks. For more than twenty years, our work has delivered business impact for blue-chip brands worldwide. To learn more, visit www.racepointglobal.com.

About NomadGo

NomadGo is on a mission to make boring, manual and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past. Its proprietary, patented NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision can see and understand inventory in 3D, instantly counting any items stored anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet, without requiring a network connection. The data it generates includes highly accurate inventory counts, storage capacity, and planogram compliance, all critical information to reduce costs and enable a more agile and responsive supply chain. To see it in action, visit www.nomadgo.com.