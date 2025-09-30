California Medspa Pilots New Generative Artificial Intelligence Technology

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generative and Agentic AI technology marks a major milestone today with veteran independent medaesthetic practice Blue Spa in Los Angeles. This first-in-the-nation program is designed to increase patient engagement and sales by providing hyperpersonalized skincare regimen coupled with effortless product purchasing and procedure scheduling.

Los Angeles-based medspa BlueSpa pioneers #GenAI to deliver hyperpersonalized #skincare to more than 20,000 clients marking the first use of the software in #medaesthetics Share

Blue Spa founder, Ronda Nofal will pilot Trinity Aesthetics’ new technology for the 90-day program in what is believed to be the first known application of Agentic and Generative Artificial Intelligence directly in the medspa sector. Ronda said, “Trinity’s purpose-built software specifically addresses key industry pain points no other software attempts, while empowering our providers to deliver hyperpersonalized skincare plans to nearly 30,000 clients.”

Commenting on the pilot launch, Trinity Aesthetics’ CEO Joseph Panetta said, “There is an abundance of software targeting cosmetic dermatology and medspa practices, but none foster continued meaningful patient engagement and enhance sales opportunities. We’re designed by operators for operators. Working with Ronda and the team at Blue Spa we’ll be serving some of the most demanding aesthetic clients in the world. This provides an excellent proving ground for our technology.”

“For 26 years Blue has pioneered industry firsts in injectables, device technology and more. Software that can keep patients and providers connected over the course of their skincare journey is a game-changer. Pairing Trinity with our excellent providers presents a new opportunity to show the industry how to enhance patient relationships.”

Founded in 2016, Trinity’s GenAI technology originally provided datasets to beauty product manufacturers. After successfully working with Procter & Gamble and Estee Lauder Companies’ R&D teams for upstream product development, Trinity’s management realized an opportunity to connect medspa providers, patients and products, for hyperpersonalized skincare routines in a frictionless and perpetual way. The resulting platform connects via API into existing software and enhances the provider-patient connection.

Panetta continued, “This is one of the largest AgenticAI pilots of a live iOS platform ever conducted. We will be sharing results as they unfold over the course of our 90-day program. Connect with us to be invited to the briefing sessions.”

Discover more about the Trinity technology here.

About Blue Spa

Blue Medical Spa is a premier clinical aesthetics destination located in Sherman Oaks, California. Founded in 1999 by Ronda Nofal, the 6,000 sq ft spa blends clinical results with an elevated beauty experience.

About Trinity Aesthetics

Nearly a decade of AI, Generative AI and Agentic AI R&D in the Medical Dermatology and Skincare sector helped Trinity re-imagine the modern provider approach to patient engagement delivering Enterprise-grade capabilities powered by deep-tech R&D.