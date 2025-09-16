Wind River and Hyundai Mobis Collaborate to Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Development

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced the completion of Mobis Development Studio, an integrated software development environment for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), created in collaboration with Hyundai Mobis. The system combines Hyundai Mobis’ cloud-based vehicle development infrastructure with Wind River® Studio Developer to accelerate next-generation SDV innovation.

Mobis Development Studio is a web-based, unified development platform that provides an intuitive user interface tailored to specific electronic control units (ECUs), along with high-speed build capabilities and automated testing tools. By supporting advanced software lifecycle management, the platform dramatically improves software quality and development efficiency, enabling Hyundai Mobis to further advance its transformation into a software-centric mobility technology company.

This next-generation development environment leverages key features from Wind River Studio Developer, including collaboration tools, automation frameworks, and shift-left testing modules for earlier validation in the development lifecycle.

“As the automotive industry continues to evolve towards a more intelligent and autonomous future, software is the key driver of transformation,” said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River. “In collaboration with Hyundai Mobis, we have introduced a next-generation development framework that spans both cloud and edge environments and delivers robust lifecycle management. Together, we are empowering automakers to innovate faster, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the future of the software-defined vehicle. We congratulate Hyundai Mobis on achieving this important milestone.”

“Through this collaboration with Wind River, we expect to significantly enhance automation across the entire vehicle development lifecycle and accelerate innovation in next-generation intelligent vehicle software development,” said Soo-Kyung Jung, executive vice president and head of Automotive Electronics BU at Hyundai Mobis. “This development environment is not only highly automated but is also rapidly expanding into an AI-driven next-generation development system.”

By combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership has delivered a state-of-the-art software infrastructure optimized for SDVs. The teams have closely aligned development methodologies to accelerate the design, development, and deployment of automotive systems while supporting scalable and sustainable delivery across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

Wind River Studio Developer is a cloud DevSecOps platform designed to accelerate the development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems at the intelligent edge. Supporting agile practices such as continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD), and continuous testing (CT), the platform helps teams overcome automation challenges. By boosting collaboration, enabling early-stage testing (shift-left), and enhancing agility, Studio Developer helps extend the long-term value of complex automotive systems.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.