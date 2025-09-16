Asset Living Advances Operational Excellence with EliseAI Partnership

HOUSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset Living, the nation’s second-largest property management company on the NMHC Top 50 list, and EliseAI, the AI company automating complex housing systems, today announced their partnership to enhance leasing, collections, and resident communications across Asset Living’s over 450,000-unit portfolio. By implementing EliseAI’s AI-powered property management automation products, Asset Living has delivered measurable improvements in occupancy, on-time rent payments, and team productivity - all while maintaining its hallmark of personalized resident service.

Scaling Service Alongside Growth

Asset Living has seen incredible growth, expanding from 70,000 units in 2020 to more than 450,000 units today. That expansion, across 40+ states and serving 500+ clients, made maintaining service quality increasingly complex.

“As we continue to grow, we need a solution that lets us scale without losing the personal touch that defines Asset Living,” said David Walther Chief Revenue Officer at Asset Living. “EliseAI helps us automate the routine so our associates can focus on high-impact, human-first resident interactions.”

Proven Results with EliseAI

Since integrating EliseAI products - LeasingAI, Delinquency, Maintenance, Renewals, and VoiceAI - Asset Living has driven compelling results, including:

600 bps increase in on-time rent payments , enabled by over 130,000 personalized payment reminders in Q2 2025.

, enabled by over 130,000 personalized payment reminders in Q2 2025. 300 bps increase in occupancy , supported by around-the-clock lead nurturing and responsiveness.

, supported by around-the-clock lead nurturing and responsiveness. 78.2 hours of incremental capacity per community per month, giving staff more time for relationship-building and resident experience enhancements.

Teams have widely embraced the intuitive platform, seeing faster task resolution and more consistent service delivery across communities.

Balancing People and Technology

For Asset Living, technology is about amplifying, not replacing, the human touch. With routine communications handled by EliseAI, associates can invest more time into personalized, in-person experiences that strengthen trust and drive retention.

“EliseAI aligns with our ethos of blending innovation with exceptional service,” said Walther. “It’s allowed us to provide 24/7 support while empowering our teams to focus on what's most impactful - our residents.”

Looking Ahead

Asset Living continues to broaden its use of EliseAI nationally, piloting new tools such as Lease Audits and AI‑Guided Tours to further optimize the resident lifecycle and sustain efficiency as its portfolio scales.

“Asset Living has demonstrated what’s possible when large operators embrace AI thoughtfully and use automation to unlock efficiency at scale while keeping people at the center of the resident experience,” said Minna Song, CEO and Co-Founder of EliseAI. “We’re proud to support their rapid growth and excited to continue innovating together as we expand the boundaries of what’s possible in multifamily operations.”

About EliseAI

EliseAI transforms complex healthcare and housing systems. By deeply integrating into workflows and automating operations, it makes them efficient and cuts costs for all. Its platform supports medical practices with patient scheduling, intake and front-desk operations and helps property managers handle leasing, maintenance and resident engagement. EliseAI replaces fragmented tools with one integrated system that reduces manual work and improves accessibility and experience for residents and patients alike. The company is based in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston and Chicago. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com/careers

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living (Asset) is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization. To learn more, please visit www.assetliving.com.