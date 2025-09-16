Endpoint Preclinical and Preclinical Research Associates Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver On-Site Production-Level Surgical Services

LONDON, Ontario, & FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endpoint Preclinical, a first-of-its-kind consulting network dedicated to simplifying and optimizing preclinical research, today announced an exclusive strategic alliance with Preclinical Research Associates (PRA), a leader in large-scale surgical model development. The partnership enables pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and contract research organizations (CROs) to access high-throughput surgical expertise directly within their own research facilities.

Traditional approaches often rely on external suppliers to prepare surgical models and ship them to study sites — a process that can introduce variability, delays, and added costs. Through the Endpoint–PRA alliance, research teams gain access to PRA’s deeply experienced surgical group, led by Brad Gien, BSc, CM, who has more than 25 years of experience advancing complex models for translational research. By developing and recovering models on-site, clients accelerate study readiness, uphold welfare-focused practices, and achieve greater consistency in outcomes.

Unlocking New Strengths for Preclinical Research

This collaboration addresses a long-standing challenge: scaling high-volume preclinical models without requiring organizations to build internal surgical teams or invest in new infrastructure. For cardiac, vascular, soft tissue, neuroscience, and device-implantation programs, the on-site approach provides faster timelines, consistent recovery, and cost efficiency — while offering scalability to hundreds of procedures per week.

“Through our alliance with PRA, we’re helping research organizations remove bottlenecks in model development,” said Cole McLarty, CEO of Endpoint Preclinical. “By combining our managed-services platform with PRA’s surgical precision and scale, we can deliver programs that would be difficult for any single group to execute. Together, we give sponsors seamless access to PRA’s expertise while ensuring projects are efficiently contracted, coordinated, and integrated into broader study workflows.”

“At PRA, our focus has always been surgical excellence at scale, grounded in a commitment to responsible care,” said Brad Gien, President of PRA. “Partnering with Endpoint ensures our team’s capabilities are fully aligned with their infrastructure, contracting, and client support systems. Together, we can deliver high-volume, reproducible programs directly into research environments with greater efficiency, coordination, and scientific integrity.”

Launch and Availability

The alliance officially launched on September 1, 2025, with services available immediately to organizations conducting preclinical research across North America. Clients can access the new offering through Endpoint Preclinical, which will serve as the exclusive commercial and operational channel for PRA’s production-level surgical services.

About Endpoint Preclinical

Endpoint Preclinical provides a single point of access to elite expertise across the preclinical research spectrum. Supporting CROs, pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, medical device manufacturers, and academic labs, Endpoint integrates study design, expert coordination, vendor management, and contracting into a seamless managed-services platform. This approach allows clients to focus on advancing science while gaining direct access to world-class surgical model development, advanced data analysis, training, and regulatory support.

About Preclinical Research Associates (PRA)

Preclinical Research Associates (PRA) delivers high-quality surgical services that support translational research. With expertise spanning cardiovascular, neurological, vascular, and soft tissue models, PRA specializes in validated, reproducible techniques performed directly in client facilities. Founded by industry veteran Brad Gien, PRA emphasizes precision, scalability, and responsibility in all programs, aligning with the highest standards of welfare and scientific rigor.