Cleanlab Partners with Corridor Platforms to Ensure Trustworthy Customer Support AI for Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleanlab, a trust and reliability software layer for AI systems, has announced a strategic partnership with Corridor Platforms, a pioneer in AI governance solutions. This collaboration integrates Cleanlab’s advanced technology within Corridor’s GenGuardX (GGX) platform, enabling financial institutions to transition from GenAI experimentation to safe deployments with strong risk governance.

Dozens of financial institutions are running into the same obstacle: AI pilots that show promise but fail to deliver reliable results in production. This partnership addresses that reliability gap head on.

GGX delivers a Responsible AI Governance Platform that streamlines collaboration, ensures auditability, and helps set and maintain robust governance standards. Furthermore, Corridor enables best-in-class build/evaluate/monitor tools to be embedded into the GGX framework easily and meet clients' needs to stay abreast in this fast-evolving ecosystem.

Cleanlab provides the trust layer that makes AI agents useful today by scoring uncertainty in real time, blocking unsafe responses, and enabling continuous improvement. Integrated with GGX, it applies state-of-the-art uncertainty estimation developed at MIT to detect incorrect or off-topic outputs, explain errors, and trigger remediation such as safer substitutions or human escalation. This protects institutions from failures such as hallucinations, prompt injection, and intent misrouting, ensuring agents are production ready across both generative and non-generative applications.

As an example of enhanced value, GGX’s Annotation Queue capability uses Cleanlab’s confidence scores to spotlight risky or uncertain responses in real time. This helps human reviewers focus on the most critical edge cases, accelerating feedback loops and improving overall AI reliability. Together, these capabilities move financial institutions beyond GenAI exploration to safe, production-ready automation of customer interactions.

Cleanlab also scores the trustworthiness of data labels used in training models and RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) evaluations, helping pinpoint mislabeled data in LLM pipeline components with ease and precision in GGX. Finally, when using HIT (Human-Integrated-Testing) in GGX for pre-production testing, Cleanlab’s TLM score detects hallucinations, ambiguous answers, and unsafe content.

“With Corridor, we are helping financial institutions break through the reliability wall that has stalled AI adoption,” said Jonas Mueller, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder at Cleanlab. “The challenge is not experimenting with AI, it is making it safe and production ready so banks can trust it to serve their customers.”

“Financial institutions want to lead in AI adoption—but they can’t compromise on accuracy, explainability, or brand safety,” said Aditya Khandekar, Chief Revenue Officer at Corridor Platforms. “That’s exactly why we built GGX—to give institutions the governance infrastructure they need to move from GenAI pilots to production with confidence. Cleanlab’s integration strengthens this framework with an added layer of real-time trust and remediation.”

About Cleanlab

Pioneered at MIT and proven at 50+ Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides software to detect and remediate inaccurate responses from Enterprise AI applications. Cleanlab detection serves as a trust and reliability layer ensuring Agents, RAG, and Chatbots remain safe and helpful. Cleanlab remediation provides human-in-the-loop interfaces for nontechnical Subject-Matter-Experts to directly improve an AI application without assistance from engineers. Recognized among the Forbes AI 50, CB Insights GenAI 50, and Analytics India Magazine’s Top AI Hallucination Detection Tools, the company was founded by 3 MIT computer science PhDs and is backed by 30M investment from Databricks, Menlo, Bain, TQ, and the founders of GitHub, Okta, Yahoo. For more information visit www.cleanlab.ai.

About Corridor Platforms

Corridor Platforms is a leading provider of proprietary decision workflow governance and automation software for AI and GenAI. The company’s decisioning platform was created by a team of highly seasoned banking professionals with experience leveraging the most advanced analytics, big data and AI capabilities for decisioning in regulated industries. Corridor Platforms Inc. is majority owned by its founders, with additional investment from EXL Services and Oliver Wyman. For more information visit www.corridorplatforms.com.