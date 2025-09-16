BlackSky Wins NGA Luno A Delivery Order for AI-Enabled Change Detection

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won another National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Luno A delivery order for automated general change detection. This foundational space-based analytics award leverages BlackSky’s proprietary computer vision and other AI capabilities to identify areas of change caused by human activity.

“BlackSky's ability to automatically detect anomalies and significant events at machine speed and global scale play a critical role in shaping important strategic national security, policy decisions or military operations.” Share

“This Luno A award underscores the maturity and quality of BlackSky’s in-house AI capabilities in meeting the NGA’s stringent requirements for commercial space-based analytics services,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “BlackSky's ability to automatically detect anomalies and significant events at machine speed and global scale play a critical role in shaping important strategic national security, policy decisions or military operations.”

Under this order, BlackSky will use its very high-resolution Gen-3 and high-cadence Gen-2 imagery plus other commercial sources of data to identify areas of the Earth that have experienced change caused by human activity. BlackSky’s automated detection algorithms will monitor anomalies in real-time and report changes in natural resources, climate, infrastructure development and economic and military activity.

"The Luno A program aligns well with BlackSky’s strengths as a software-first company as we develop and deploy novel proprietary AI solutions and techniques that efficiently manage large volumes of data, generate insights and develop predictive analytics,” said O’Toole. “In addition to monitoring for known, well-documented phenomena, BlackSky is uniquely suited to discover uncharted patterns of interest over newly mapped areas of the Earth.”

BlackSky monitors over more than 30 million square kilometers of the Earth’s surface for the NGA. In October, NGA selected BlackSky for the five-year, up to $290 million Luno A multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to monitor global economic and environmental activity and military capability using high-cadence, rapid revisit satellite imagery and AI-driven change-detection analytics.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

