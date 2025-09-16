Infinedi Partners chooses Intapp DealCloud to accelerate firm growth through AI innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that private equity firm Infinedi Partners has selected Intapp DealCloud. The firm will use DealCloud and its AI capabilities to manage its pipeline, relationships, and business development activities and drive firm growth.

Creating a modern infrastructure

Founded in 2018, Infinedi focuses on long-term partnerships with founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs in the intelligence industries. The firm’s decision to adopt Intapp DealCloud aligns with its agile technology adoption strategy and vision for the future.

“As our firm continues to grow and we prepare for a new, AI-enabled operational norm, we see DealCloud as a force multiplier,” said Henry Hemaya, Vice President and Head of Business Development. “It’s a dynamic platform that we have been able to intricately customize around our firm, creating a tool built for the way we work. It will help us grow, manage, and analyze proprietary deal flow at scale, operationalize and improve processes, and, through AI-driven efficiencies, increase both productivity and capacity, building on our firm’s current momentum.”

Modernizing deal management

With DealCloud, Infinedi can efficiently manage deal flow, fundraising, and relationships within one centralized platform. Access to collective firm intelligence will strengthen connections, accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution.

Advanced AI technology and automation will be integrated into Infinedi’s everyday processes, helping the firm’s professionals work smarter and faster. Teams will be able to make more informed, data-driven decisions with actionable, real-time insights into investment trends, industry developments, and relationships. Teams will also be able to focus more time on making deals — and less time on tedious data entry — with automated data capture and signature-scraping technology.

Infinedi will also use Intapp Assist for DealCloud, native generative AI capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and help professionals manage deals, clients, and engagements more effectively. It provides professionals with precise insights and recommendations that streamline workflows, increase productivity, and enrich firm intelligence. Intapp Assist also facilitates more engaging, personalized interactions with contacts by providing suggested email content, and delivers actionable insights for key contacts via an AI-driven relationship intelligence feed.

“We’re excited to help Infinedi Partners build on their strong momentum with Intapp DealCloud,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “By centralizing data and layering in AI, Infinedi will have greater visibility into firm intelligence and be empowered to access and apply that information to create a competitive advantage.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp), and LinkedIn.

About Infinedi

Infinedi is a private equity firm focused on innovative partnerships with founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs. Based in New York, the firm was founded in March 2018. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Infinedi focuses exclusively on situations where it is the first private equity investor. Additional unique elements of the strategy include using less financial leverage and having investment durations longer than is typical.

The firm’s approach is solution-based, working with business owners to create tailor-made private equity investments oriented to maximize effectiveness for all stakeholders. Infinedi’s investments are typically control investments with large founder re-investment. Its investors include a diverse group of prominent institutional investors. Many of these organizations have known the principals for decades and have benefitted from their successful track record of investing. Infinedi is actively seeking new investment opportunities.

Visit infinedi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn for more information.