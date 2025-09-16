-

Mirion Partners with IAEA to Enhance Radiation Safety on a Global Scale

Partnership Agreement to Strengthen Radiation Detection and Measurement Capabilities at the Terrestrial Environmental Radiochemistry (TERC) Laboratory, Safeguarding the Environment and Promoting Nuclear Safety

Mirion Chairman of the Board and CEO Thomas Logan and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi mark the signing of a partnership agreement and practical arrangements to advance radiation safety initiatives.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, has signed a partnership agreement and practical arrangements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world’s central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field, to cooperate in the area of radiation detection and measurement. Through this collaboration, Mirion’s advanced instrumentation and profound understanding of ionizing radiation will combine with the IAEA’s expertise and influence to advance the safe and secure use of nuclear technology worldwide.

Partnering for Public Safety

The IAEA plays a vital role in facilitating peaceful use of nuclear science and technology among its Member States. For more than fifty years, Mirion’s advanced radiation detection and measurement technologies have been used in support of IAEA initiatives such as environmental radioactivity measurement, nuclear facility safeguarding, and quality assurance in medical applications.

Through its collaborative arrangements with the IAEA, Mirion will use its expertise in radiation detection and measurement to further its support of IAEA initiatives, including:

  • Active collaboration on key projects of the IAEA’s TERC Laboratory
  • Training and capacity building, including development of educational material and training courses
  • Assistance in the measurement of samples and sharing measurement data
  • Support of an annual intern through the “Mirion Scholarship”

Mirion will also aid the analytical capabilities of the TERC lab through an in-kind donation of instrumentation and software for training, testing and evaluation, and sample analysis purposes.

“We are proud to be the first corporation to enter a Practical Arrangement with the IAEA TERC Laboratory,” said Thomas Logan, Mirion Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mirion is committed to using our knowledge of ionizing radiation to better the human condition. This collaboration furthers our ability to leverage our collective expertise to improve radiation safety and security around the world.”

Continuing an Ongoing Collaboration

The practical arrangement will further Mirion’s engagement with IAEA initiatives to date. These include conducting training for representatives from more than 100 Member States for the IAEA’s Worldwide Proficiency Test Exercise scheme, which aims to strengthen the measurement and analytics capabilities of Member States’ laboratories and encourage enhanced quality control on a global scale. Mirion was also invited to attend the 69th IAEA General Conference in Vienna as part of the Nuclear Energy Institute’s U.S. Industry Delegation to participate in discussions on global cooperation in the nuclear field.

“This agreement between the IAEA and Mirion will enhance training, research and innovation and contribute to our mission to widen the access of peaceful nuclear technology and science, while putting safety first,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General. “It’s also a good example of effective cooperation between the Agency and the private sector.”

About Mirion

Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.

