Viper Partners Represents Skin Science Aesthetics in Strategic Transaction with Spa Medicca to Drive Expansion in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners, a leading healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it has represented Skin Science Aesthetics in a strategic transaction with Spa Medicca.

"Florida continues to be one of the most attractive markets for medical aesthetics." Share

The partnership marks an important step in Spa Medicca’s strategy to expand its presence in Florida and strengthen its role as a leading growth platform in the aesthetics market.

Spa Medicca has quickly emerged as an ideal partner for practices seeking growth, scale, and operational support. With a strong track record of innovation and patient-focused care, Spa Medicca provides the infrastructure and expertise for local practices like Skin Science Aesthetics to thrive in a competitive marketplace while retaining their community reputation.

“Florida continues to be one of the most attractive markets for medical aesthetics, and finding the right partner that is well-positioned to support providers will drive long-term success,” said Samir Qureshi, President of Viper Partners.

The transaction enhances Spa Medicca’s geographic reach, adds a loyal patient base, and establishes a foundation for further expansion across Florida.

For Skin Science Aesthetics, the partnership brings additional resources, operational efficiencies, and access to broader service offerings—strengthening both clinical and financial performance.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a healthcare-focused investment banking and M&A advisory firm specializing in medical aesthetics, dental, dermatology, med spas, and physician practice management. With deep industry expertise and a proven track record, Viper Partners has successfully represented hundreds of healthcare businesses in strategic transactions nationwide.

About Skin Science Aesthetics

Skin Science Aesthetics is a premier provider of medical aesthetic treatments, offering a comprehensive range of services including injectables, skin rejuvenation, and advanced cosmetic procedures. Known for its patient-first philosophy and focus on innovation, Skin Science combines clinical expertise with personalized care to deliver exceptional outcomes. The practice continues to build its reputation as a trusted provider in the aesthetics industry and is committed to advancing both patient experience and provider growth.