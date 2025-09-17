Tampa's New Hotel ORA + Private Residences Announces Cryptocurrency Emerged as a Driving Force in Real Estate Sales Success After Collaboration with Propy Title

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Only eight months after launching his new $675 million project, Tampa developer Luigi Novembre announced, "We are on track to reach our sales milestone prior to the end of this year for our five-star Hotel ORA + Private Residences." As COO and co-founder of ARC Realty Group, Novembre is projecting a late January/early February 2026 date for the luxury project to start construction at 1101 East Jackson Street in Tampa.

What surprised him most, however, wasn’t just the speed of sales - it was how cryptocurrency has emerged as a driving force in the project’s success.

“A recent collaboration with Propy Title and Escrow Agency has opened new doors for customers who want to use cryptocurrency in their real estate investments,” Novembre said.

Propy, the leading U.S. AI-powered, blockchain-driven real estate platform, has facilitated more than $4 billion in transactions. Its technology makes wire fraud virtually impossible and caters to the rising number of buyers eager to leverage their digital assets. With Propy, Hotel ORA buyers can purchase directly with crypto, pay in U.S. dollars, or unlock an instant, fully secured crypto-backed loan - with no bureaucracy, no delays, and no need to cash out their holdings.

Novembre had no doubt his new project would be a success. Located near Tampa’s booming Water Street, Hotel ORA features 31 private residences and 627 hotel units with amenities including a rooftop heliport, a nationally acclaimed steakhouse, infinity-edge pool with live music, a luxury spa and VIP access for residents and guests. Novembre notes that the condo-hotel model is “particularly well-suited for income-oriented buyers.” Already, nearly one-third of initial sales have been completed using cryptocurrency - an early signal of how demand is shifting.”

Through the Propy Crypto-Backed Real Estate Loan program, buyers can preserve the value of their digital assets while stepping into luxury property ownership. Those who prefer not to use financing can still purchase directly with either crypto or traditional dollars, ensuring flexibility for every type of buyer.

Novembre views this trend as more than just a payment shift: “Cryptocurrency is a dynamic, expanding asset class and a powerful diversification tool, aligned with modern portfolio theory to optimize returns and manage risk.”

By partnering with Propy, Hotel ORA + Private Residences has unlocked a new engine of sales. With blockchain security and a flexible settlement framework, this collaboration is showcasing the future of real estate: instant, secure, and tailored to the modern buyer who expects both speed and choice. www.propy.com

To schedule a private sales gallery appointment, contact 813-321-7357. www.ora-hotel.com