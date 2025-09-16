-

NIQ Joins the Decentriq Network to Enable Secure Data Collaboration for Marketers and Agencies Across Europe

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company, is entering a strategic relationship with Decentriq to enable data collaboration for media use cases across Europe. Through the relationship, NIQ’s high quality consumer insights, including digital purchase data, will be available in Decentriq’s privacy-preserving clean rooms for the first time, enabling advertisers and agencies to utilize the data for audience profiling and closed loop measurement.

Expanding beyond shopper insights

NIQ is expanding its services to the data and media ecosystem through privacy-persevering clean rooms, opening up new opportunities for marketing and advertising agencies to enrich their first-party data insights, inform audience strategies, and measure sales outcomes.

As Pierre Cholet, Chief Customer Officer at Decentriq, explains, “NIQ has long been a trusted name in understanding consumer purchasing behavior. Now, by integrating their data into Decentriq’s clean room, advertisers and agencies can leverage this rich audience data in a privacy-safe way. This will help advertisers and agencies unlock new value from one of the most authoritative consumer datasets in Europe.”

NIQ Digital Purchase Data

The first NIQ dataset available through Decentriq’s clean room will be NIQ’s Digital Purchase data, a GDPR compliant marketing panel that captures purchase data through e-receipts from retailers, marketplaces, and ecommerce platforms. Through the collaboration, Decentriq’s clients will gain access to one of the most comprehensive, retail-agnostic views of digital purchase behavior across categories to guide their media decisions.

“We are thrilled to extend our footprint across the European media ecosystem through a strategic collaboration with Decentriq, who shares our commitment to security and transparency while enabling marketers and media buyers with unique insights. Together, we offer advertisers, agencies, and media owners new ways to collaborate and improve their marketing effectiveness,” said Maureen Stapleton, Commercial Lead, NIQ Media, Europe. “At NIQ Media, we’re focused on bringing the Full View of consumers to Media clients, unlocking smarter insights for new markets and verticals. We’re building solutions that scale globally while staying grounded in local realities and see our relationship with Decentriq as a great way to meet the unique needs of our European clients.”

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

NIQ-GENERAL

Contacts

Media: media.relations@niq.com

Industry:

NIQ Global Intelligence plc

NYSE:NIQ
Release Versions
English

