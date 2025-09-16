Innovex Named Exclusive Wellhead Partner for OneSubsea

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE: INVX) (“Innovex”), a global energy industrial platform and leader in mission critical, well-centric products and technologies, today announced that it has been named the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of wellhead systems for OneSubsea.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneSubsea will transition its subsea wellhead supply strategy from a manufacturing (“make”) model to a procurement (“buy”) model, with Innovex as its sole global provider of both legacy OneSubsea and Innovex wellhead systems. This strategic partnership builds on a successful multi-year collaboration and positions both companies to deliver greater mutual value through optimized portfolio management and sustainable growth capacity, while ensuring global access to trusted and field-proven wellhead systems.

“The partnership is a testament to the trust we’ve built with OneSubsea over the years” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. “By combining our best-in-class wellhead technology with OneSubsea’s market leading subsea offering, we’re enabling both organizations to play to their strengths and deliver a more competitive overall solution to our global customers.”

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Innovex” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of OneSubsea. “Through this agreement we are building greater agility into our supply chain, while at the same time expanding our wellhead offering to our customers. It’s a win for our customers, and it’s a win for us.”

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to unlocking value, streamlining the customer experience, and accelerating responsiveness in a dynamic energy market. Through deeper alignment, Innovex wellheads will be fully embedded in OneSubsea’s project delivery value chain.

The transition of OneSubsea wellhead manufacturing to Innovex is already underway and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2026 in close consultation with end customers.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc (NYSE: INVX) is a Houston-based company established in 2024 following the merger of Dril-Quip, Inc and Innovex Downhole Solutions.

Our comprehensive portfolio extends throughout the lifecycle of the well; and innovative product integration ensures seamless transitions from one well phase to the next, driving efficiency, lowering cost, and reducing the rig site service footprint for the customer.

With locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, no matter where you need us, our team is readily available with technical expertise, conventional and innovative technologies, and ever-present customer service.