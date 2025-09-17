Claritev Expands Golf Sponsorships, Re-Signs Neal Shipley and Adds Bud Cauley, Ryan Fox and Darren Clarke

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, today announced it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Neal Shipley and signed new sponsorship agreements with Bud Cauley, Ryan Fox and Darren Clarke. These endorsements reflect Claritev’s commitment to supporting athletes who exemplify resilience, determination and excellence on the global stage.

Shipley, 24, first partnered with Claritev in 2024 following an extraordinary amateur career that included earning low amateur honors at both the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. Since turning professional, he has competed on the PGA TOUR Americas and earned sponsor exemptions into multiple PGA TOUR events, quickly establishing himself as one of the game’s most promising young players.

Joining him as new Claritev ambassadors are three accomplished professionals. Bud Cauley, a PGA TOUR veteran, is one of only a handful of players to earn his Tour card straight out of college without attending Q-School, and with multiple top-10 finishes and a respected presence among his peers - he combines proven ability with remarkable perseverance in returning to competition following serious injury. Ryan Fox, one of New Zealand’s most successful golfers, is a consistent contender on the DP World Tour and with multiple international victories, and is also a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR. Darren Clarke, a major champion and Ryder Cup legend, now competes on the PGA Tour Champions where he continues to add to his impressive career achievements.

“Our partnerships with Neal, Bud, Ryan and Darren reflect Claritev’s passion for supporting individuals who embody dedication, resilience and innovation,” said Travis Dalton, President & CEO of Claritev. “Each of these golfers represents a unique story of talent and perseverance, and together, they exemplify the pursuit of excellence that drives our mission to make healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all Americans. We are proud to stand alongside them as they compete at the highest levels of the game.”

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources and over 40 years of claims repricing experience. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key players — including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties — Claritev aims to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.