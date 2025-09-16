Marathon Asset Management Broadens Access to Its ABL Strategy on iCapital Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Asset Management (“Marathon”), a leading global asset manager specializing in private and public credit, today announced that it has broadened access to its long-established asset-based lending (“ABL”) strategy on iCapital Marketplace.

This expanded presence on iCapital provides the wealth management community with another access point into Marathon’s ABL program. Built over two decades, the program focuses on investments secured by hard assets such as airplanes, railcars, commercial and residential real estate, healthcare, and other types of mission-critical property, plant and equipment.

Ed Cong, Partner and Portfolio Manager of Asset-Based Lending at Marathon Asset Management, said, “Asset-based lending is a multi-trillion dollar market that remains an under-penetrated segment of private credit and a key growth driver for the asset class. We’re pleased to broaden access to our strategy on the iCapital Marketplace at an exciting time for alternatives, as more investors seek to diversify their fixed income and private credit exposures. We believe ABL offers robust cashflows backed by real assets, resulting in a differentiated and non-correlated return profile.”

Marathon is an incumbent in the asset-based lending market with more than $30 billion in investments spanning over 20 years. Designed as an all-weather strategy, the firm’s ABL program is built on capturing through-cycle value in asset-based investments by creating highly diversified and resilient portfolios.

About Marathon Asset Management

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a premier global credit manager, specializing in public and private credit markets with over $24 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1998, Marathon has built a comprehensive platform across the credit spectrum, offering expertise in direct lending, asset-based lending, and opportunistic credit strategies, along with multi-asset public credit that includes broadly syndicated loans, CLOs, high yield bonds, emerging market debt, and structured credit (ABS, RMBS, CMBS). The firm is known for its ability to provide flexible capital solutions to companies in transition and its deep understanding of complex credit structures across multiple asset classes and sectors. Under the leadership of Co-Founders Bruce Richards (CEO) and Louis Hanover (CIO), Marathon has grown into a global presence, employing nearly 200 professionals, including 10 Partners, across offices in New York City, London, Miami, Los Angeles, and Luxembourg. With a focus on delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns, Marathon leverages its extensive industry experience, proprietary research, and disciplined investment approach to navigate dynamic market conditions. As a Registered Investment Adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Marathon remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility and transparency.

For more information, please visit www.marathonfund.com.