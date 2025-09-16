Peraton Joins Forces with Snowflake to Fight Federal and State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse with Rapid FI

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton, a leading technology and national security company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to deliver next-generation fraud detection and prevention solutions to federal agencies. Through the collaboration, the companies will integrate the existing offering from Peraton – Rapid Fraud Intelligence (Rapid FI) – with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Rapid FI is a cutting-edge fraud intelligence platform to help government organizations safeguard taxpayer dollars and strengthen trust in federal programs.

"By combining our Rapid FI solution with the power of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, we're delivering agencies an unmatched capability to outpace fraudsters, prevent waste and abuse, and ensure resources reach the people and missions they were intended for." Share

Fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) costs American taxpayers billions annually. Built on decades of engineering and investigative experience in combatting fraud, waste, and abuse, Rapid FI combines advanced analytics, AI-driven anomaly detection, and secure data integration to identify suspicious activities in real time. Leveraging Snowflake’s highly scalable and secure cloud infrastructure, Rapid FI helps agencies unify siloed datasets, enhance fraud visibility, and act quickly to mitigate threats. Rapid FI isn’t just a tool; it’s a comprehensive solution designed by investigators, for investigators.

“Fraudulent activity not only wastes taxpayer dollars, but it also erodes confidence in government services,” said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission & Health Solutions Sector, Peraton. “By combining our Rapid FI solution with the power of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, we are delivering agencies an unmatched capability to outpace fraudsters, prevent waste and abuse, and ensure resources reach the people and missions they were intended for.”

Snowflake’s platform provides the speed, security features, and interoperability federal agencies require, enabling rapid ingestion and analysis of massive volumes of structured and unstructured data. In addition, Peraton will deliver scalable fraud detection capabilities that adapt as threats evolve.

“Federal agencies need data-driven solutions that are both powerful and secure,” said Jennifer Chronis, vice president, Public Sector, Snowflake. “Through our work with Peraton, we’re enabling agencies to unlock the full potential of their data through AI and accelerate the fight against fraud, waste, and abuse. Rapid FI, powered by Snowflake, is a critical tool in protecting taxpayer resources.”

This Peraton–Snowflake collaboration builds on both companies’ deep commitment to innovation in support of national priorities. With Rapid FI, agencies can reduce fraud losses, improve compliance, and strengthen program integrity—ultimately protecting billions of dollars for the American people.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence. As one of the world’s leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, we serve as a valued partner to the government, delivering trusted, highly differentiated solutions to protect our nation and allies from threats across digital and physical domains. Learn how we help sustain your way of life at peraton.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).