Grubhub's Teaming Up with Burq to Expand Nationwide Delivery Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grubhub is growing its delivery offering through a new partnership with Burq, a leading provider of last-mile logistics. This collaboration extends Grubhub’s reach, giving thousands of Burq’s merchants access to one of the largest same-day delivery networks in the country.

With Grubhub now directly integrated into Burq’s platform, merchants can streamline their delivery operations and tap into a trusted, professional fleet that powers millions of deliveries each month – across categories like food, groceries, flowers, and auto parts.

Now built directly into the Burq platform, Grubhub offers merchants access to:

Real-time quotes and reliable fulfillment

Competitive, dynamic pricing— passing on savings to merchants for Grubhub’s lower-cost deliveries

Seamless access with no extra setup required for eligible merchants in supported industries and markets

“Partnering with Grubhub strengthens our network and gives merchants more flexibility, coverage, and confidence in every delivery,” said Burq Co-founder, Salman Habib. “It’s about simplifying delivery, scaling smarter, and making life easier for the businesses we serve.”

Merchants today are expected to manage multiple providers, sync platforms, and meet rising consumer expectations – all while controlling costs. This partnership addresses those challenges head-on.

“We know managing delivery today can be complicated — that’s why we’re excited to partner with Burq. Their platform makes it easier for merchants to customize workflows, automate fulfillment, and offer real-time delivery options," said Stephanie Grammel, Director of Integrations & Solutions at Grubhub. “Through this partnership, Burq’s merchants can now tap into Grubhub’s trusted nationwide delivery network — without sacrificing the flexibility and control they need to run their business on their terms.”

This partnership is another example of Grubhub’s commitment to expanding its delivery offering to bring convenience to as many merchants – and customers – as possible.

After a successful pilot, Grubhub’s delivery offering will soon be available nationwide to Burq merchants in all U.S. markets where Grubhub operates. As the partnership expands, Grubhub and Burq are focused on continuing to drive efficiency, simplify logistics, and grow merchant access to best-in-class delivery solutions.

About Burq

Burq is a leading provider of last-mile delivery solutions, helping businesses of all sizes streamline operations, scale services, and elevate the customer experience. With customizable workflows, access to a vast delivery network, and smart tools that simplify logistics, Burq gives businesses the flexibility and insights they need to grow and the trusted partner they rely on to deliver success. For more information, please visit burqup.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features 400,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.