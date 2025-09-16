Starbucks Named Official Coffee Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA

SEATTLE & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced it will be the Official Coffee Partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. As LA28 prepares to welcome athletes and fans from around the globe, Starbucks will be there to support moments of connection and community through unique coffeehouse activations featuring Starbucks arabica coffee handcrafted by green apron partners.

“As the Official Coffee Partner of the LA28 Games and Team USA, we are brewing more than great coffee - we are championing a global celebration. Core to our mission is a commitment to inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time. Starbucks is proud to bring connection, culture, community and incredible coffee – to the world stage,” said Tressie Lieberman, evp and global chief brand officer of Starbucks Coffee Company.

As the Official Coffee Partner of LA28 and Team USA, Starbucks will be a part of numerous aspects of the Games in the U.S. In the Olympic and Paralympic Village, Starbucks plans to provide a specially designed coffeehouse to foster moments of connection and community, serving Starbucks coffee crafted by expert green apron partners to the thousands of athletes participating.

Starbucks will also extend the cafe experience at competition venues, volunteer hubs, and many other places—serving coffee to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, fans and spectators.

“This is our chance to co-create a Games that will resonate for generations to come, and welcoming Starbucks to the LA28 and Team USA family marks the coming together of a world-class brand and a globally embraced event, with a shared commitment to shaping culture and community,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. "This partnership will unite Starbucks deep connection with communities across the country with what will be one of the most iconic and powerful platforms in all of sports: the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Starbucks will also partner with NBCUniversal to support the company’s multi-platform coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games. As part of this partnership, Starbucks will have coffee exclusivity across NBCUniversal’s national Olympic and Paralympic coverage and access to premium storytelling opportunities.

“The Starbucks brand has long embodied community and inspiration, with products that have motivated and fueled the world. There is no better celebration to extend that mission than the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Mark Misarshall, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We are honored to partner with Starbucks and their entire organization to showcase the incredible spirit and athleticism of Team USA across our extensive coverage of the Games.”

Starbucks has been part of the fabric of the Greater Los Angeles community for nearly 35 years with more than 1,000 stores in the broader LA region. Beyond its coffeehouses, Starbucks continues to invest in the broader Los Angeles community through The Starbucks Foundation. In June 2025, The Starbucks Foundation awarded 45 Neighborhood Grants, totaling nearly $100,000, to Los Angeles organizations and in January 2025, The Starbucks Foundation contributed $1 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

ABOUT LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture, and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports, and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing, and with the support of the International Olympic Committee. Learn more at la28.org.

ABOUT STARBUCKS

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or starbucks.com. Starbucks press contact: press@starbucks.com.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.