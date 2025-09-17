Pegasus Tech Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasus Tech Ventures, a global venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and led by Founder and CEO Anis Uzzaman, has announced a strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, a leading non-ferrous metals manufacturer headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, under the leadership of President Tetsuya Tanaka.

Leading Japanese materials manufacturer seeks to accelerate innovation by collaborating with advanced technology startups

This partnership aims to strengthen Mitsubishi Materials’ innovation initiatives by leveraging Pegasus’ global investment network and expertise in supporting corporate innovation initiatives.

Through this collaboration, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation will accelerate its innovation initiatives by incorporating the business models and novel ideas of leading startups in the field of materials technology across multiple regions in the United States, including Silicon Valley, as well as in Europe and Asia.

Yoshiyuki Nagatomo, General Manager of the Manufacturing & R&D Strategy Division at Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, commented, “In 2019, we launched the MMC Innovation Fund and have since implemented various innovation initiatives, including public calls for industry-academia joint research and the introduction of accelerator programs to strengthen external collaboration. As part of our efforts to explore cutting-edge materials technologies, we began leveraging Pegasus Tech Ventures’ extensive global network since 2023 to identify promising opportunities worldwide.”

Mr. Nagatomo continued, “Pegasus has a proven track record of supporting the innovation efforts of its many corporate partners. Through this strategic partnership with Pegasus, we expect our innovation activities to be further accelerated. By incorporating the technologies and business models of startups, we aim to create new value from within our organization.”

Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, added, “By leveraging our expertise and extensive global network, we will be connecting Mitsubishi Materials Corporation with world-leading startups in the field of materials technology. We are very excited to contribute to the next generation of growth for the Mitsubishi Materials Group.”

About Mitsubishi Materials Corporation:

Mitsubishi Materials Group has established "Our Commitment" for 2030 as "For people, society and the earth, circulating resources for a sustainable future." For more details, please visit https://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/company/policy/index.html

About Pegasus Tech Ventures:

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with over $2 billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers venture capital and corporate connections to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to delivering venture capital returns, Pegasus offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for global corporations wishing to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 40+ corporate partners that have partnered with Pegasus include Marathon Petroleum, ASUS, Aisin, SEGA, Niterra, Sojitz, Calbee, and Denka. Pegasus has invested in over 280 companies around the world, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Airbnb, Anthropic, SoFi, and Doordash, among others. Learn more at: www.pegasustechventures.com.

In addition, Pegasus runs the globally recognized Startup World Cup, one of the world’s largest networking and pitch contests, held across more than 100 regions around the world, fostering and celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship globally. Learn more at www.startupworldcup.io.