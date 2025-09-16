Minze Health and Apogepha Enter Strategic Collaboration to Develop Digital Therapeutic for Male LUTS

ANTWERP, Belgium & DRESDEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minze Health, a leader in digital diagnostics and therapeutics for urology, and Apogepha Arzneimittel GmbH (“Apogepha”), a family-owned specialty pharmaceutical company focused on urology, today announced a joint development agreement to co-develop and commercialize a prescription digital therapeutic (DTx) for men suffering from Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS).

This partnership merges Minze’s evidence-based digital health platform and innovative automated bladder diary (Diary Pod) with Apogepha’s proven experience in registering digital therapeutics, alongside its long-standing leadership in urology. The digital therapy combines patient education, lifestyle guidance, and behavioral exercises—aligning with clinical guidelines—alongside the Diary Pod to enhance adherence, and empower men to actively manage their urologic health.

App development has been finalized, with CE certification expected in September 2025. The randomized controlled trial will start in January 2026, paving the way for reimbursement applications in Germany, with plans to expand into additional European countries and the U.S.

“Male LUTS represents one of the largest unmet needs in urology—affecting millions, but often underdiagnosed and undertreated,” said Thomas Moore, President & CEO of Minze Health. "By leveraging Minze’s digital innovation and full service model, alongside Apogepha’s clinical heritage, we aim to transform first-line care and offer a scalable, patient-friendly solution."

“We are pleased to partner with Minze to pioneer a new standard for treating male LUTS,” said Dr. Dirk Pamperin, Chairman of the Management Board, Apogepha Arzneimittel GmbH. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered solutions and positions us at the forefront of digital transformation in urology.”

The collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Minze’s strategy to integrate diagnostics and therapeutics into a unified digital ecosystem for urologic conditions, supported by rigorous clinical evidence, regulatory readiness, and strategic partnerships.

About Minze Health

Minze Health is transforming urology with an at-home diagnostics and digital therapeutics platform designed for scalable, personalized care. With CE marking and 510(k) exemptions, Minze supports early diagnosis and effective management of conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and overactive bladder (OAB), empowering patients and easing demands on urology systems.

About Apogepha

About APOGEPHA Arzneimittel GmbH is a family-owned German pharmaceutical company with about 150 employees and its headquarters in Dresden. The company specializes in urology and uro-oncology and has long-lasting experience as well as high expertise in the development, marketing, and sales of innovative products. With its highly skilled sales team the company reaches Health Care Professionals with scientific sound information to bring best treatment options to patients. APOGEPHA’s products are sold in 25 markets worldwide. With the joint development agreement, APOGEPHA enlarges its portfolio in the field of urology. For more company information, please visit www.apogepha.com.