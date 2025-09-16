Vultr and FluidCloud Deliver Instant Cloud Migration for Enterprises Worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announced that FluidCloud, the pioneer in portable cloud infrastructure, has joined the Vultr Cloud Alliance to accelerate and simplify cloud migration for businesses worldwide.

In today’s rapidly evolving cloud landscape, organizations face immense pressure to modernize infrastructure quickly and cost-effectively. By integrating FluidCloud’s Cloud Cloning™ technology with Vultr’s high-performance cloud infrastructure, FluidCloud and Vultr empower AI-driven organizations to migrate from any provider to Vultr in minutes without service interruption or complex rearchitecting, while also supporting a multicloud shift to distribute workloads across different clouds.

“Our partnership with Vultr is rooted in a joint mission to free enterprises from cloud lock-in and simplify multicloud operations,” said Sharad Kumar, co-founder and CEO of FluidCloud. “From DevOps teams managing cloud drift to CIOs aiming to control rising costs, our partnership delivers a streamlined, efficient way to migrate and replicate infrastructure quickly while maintaining performance and governance across clouds, regions, and cloud accounts. We are redefining what’s possible in multicloud innovation and operational excellence.”

FluidCloud’s breakthrough Cloud Cloning™ technology transforms infrastructure into a strategic, portable asset—enabling migration, replication and restoration across clouds in minutes. This enables IT teams to test, clone, and recover workloads across environments, while seamlessly integrating with Vultr’s developer-friendly ecosystem. Key benefits include:

Seamless portability from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or any provider directly to Vultr’s platform

Automated infrastructure adaptation ensuring no downtime, no rearchitecting, and continuous 24/7 operations

Real-time governance and security for compliance, drift detection, and policy control

Configurable multi-region backups and full IaC portability for resilient, flexible cloud operations

“Our partnership with FluidCloud offers enterprises a smarter, faster path to cloud modernization,” said Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr. “By combining FluidCloud’s Cloud Cloning™ technology with Vultr’s high-performance infrastructure, organizations have the tools needed to take back control of their infrastructure, reduce costs without compromising performance, and gain workload portability.”

FluidCloud is the latest partner to join the Vultr Cloud Alliance, a strategic partnership program that offers customers access to best-in-class cloud infrastructure and services.

To learn more about the FluidCloud and Vultr partnership, visit us here.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company.

Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

About FluidCloud

FluidCloud is redefining what’s possible in multicloud infrastructure. Designed for Infrastructure and DevOps teams, the FluidCloud Platform is the first solution to let you clone, migrate, restore, and optimize infrastructure across clouds in minutes. FluidCloud empowers organizations to run workloads wherever it makes the most sense—without cloud provider lock-in. Built on Infrastructure as Code and cloud-native orchestration, FluidCloud leverages Cloud Cloning™ technology to deliver full visibility, automation, and resilience in complex multi-cloud environments. With FluidCloud, businesses adapt as priorities shift—unlocking true cloud freedom.