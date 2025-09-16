Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and PayIt Add Volunteer & Events Management to Electronic Licensing System

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce the upgrade of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) electronic licensing system (ELS).

The upgrade adds volunteer and events management to the system, and includes expanded features and functionality that improve ease-of-use and security — providing a single, robust platform for AGFC and the customers they serve to support conservation. Share

Now, AGFC staff can easily manage event coordination, recruitment, and registration within the same platform used for licensing and permitting. With customizable event landing pages, intuitive event promotion functionality, modern registration workflows, and built-in CRM analytics, the volunteers and events management solution bridges key activities that support natural resource conservation and ultimately improve participation.

AGFC can quickly match customers with the right event and volunteer opportunities based on their interests, skills, and preferences. Additionally, AGFC staff can compare a customer’s event participation to license purchases, allowing them to better understand their customers and how to deliver the right opportunities and experiences — all of which improves recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3).

“I always tell people to get outside and get outside often, and the new upgrades to our licensing system will help them do just that," AGFC Director Doug Schoenrock said. "The amount of opportunities to get outside in Arkansas can be overwhelming, but thanks to this new event management system, a person can dig into those aspects of the outdoors that speak to them. Hunters, birdwatchers, anglers, and just general nature lovers all have a place in the outdoors, and we have something for each and every one of them. This new system will unlock that door and help them make the first step in their outdoor journey."

Outdoors enthusiasts also use the AGFC system to purchase hunting and fishing licenses and report harvests. The platform is available online or via mobile app, which enables customers to take the platform into the field, and on the water — streamlining activities like submitting game checks, even when cellular activity is limited. Licensing agents and AGFC staff also benefit from a more intuitive system designed to make the process of serving customers even simpler.

Since launching its online licensing system with PayIt Outdoors in 2017, AGFC has served more than 2 million customers and processed over $376 million in revenue.

“AGFC’s commitment to engaging customers, whether new to outdoor recreation or seasoned enthusiasts, is one of the many reasons we’re proud to have partnered for years,” said Chris Willard, general manager, Outdoors at PayIt. “The addition of volunteer and events management to their ELS represents a monumental step forward for both AGFC and the industry as a whole. Bringing together activities that support conservation in a modern, user-friendly experience ultimately makes outdoor recreation more accessible and advances AGFC’s mission.”

Visit AGFC.com to learn more about hunting, fishing, and conservation in Arkansas.

Learn more about PayIt here.

About PayIt

PayIt enables state and local government agencies to deliver a great resident payments experience that accelerates the shift to digital. Agencies choose PayIt to better achieve their mission through improved operational efficiency, customer support, and resident satisfaction. Our solutions span property tax, courts, utilities, DMV, outdoors, and more. PayIt provides a single resident profile across agencies and jurisdictions, integrates into back-office and adjacent systems, and our team helps clients drive adoption of digital channels. Serving more than 100 million residents in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company and StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 for 9 years and counting.

PayIt: Smarter for government. Easier for everyone.