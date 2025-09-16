REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform to transform how businesses create, market, sell, and service products, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bild to provide advanced product data management (PDM) integration to Propel. Bild is a secure, cloud-based data management tool built for modern hardware teams to increase engineering innovation. Its configurable and scalable solution is designed for teams relying on shared file folders, or using one or more legacy PDM systems to manage CAD files. The partnership enables Propel customers to further bolster their digital product thread with enhanced design data to strengthen collaboration and speed product development.

Propel Software and Bild Create Fast and Easy CAD Connection with Cloud-Based PLM to PDM Integration Share

“Many manufacturers are struggling to manage multiple design tools in a streamlined fashion, which is time consuming and pulls engineers away from the more strategic aspects of their job,” said Eric Schrader, Chief Product Officer, Propel. “Our Bild partnership provides a ready-to-use solution built around core business use cases, helping product companies accelerate development cycles with a single product thread for managing design review and changes.”

Bild’s CAD-agnostic approach integrates Propel’s PVM with several of today’s well-known systems including AutoCAD, Creo, Inventor, SolidWorks, NX, and many others. This collaboration creates a secure, traceable data flow across the entire product lifecycle. By connecting engineering data directly to Propel’s PLM, companies can accelerate product design while improving version control and change management. Engineers gain the ability to generate part numbers in Propel, synchronize BOMs, and simplify change order workflows, all within a single, connected system.

Key partnership benefits:

Automate and synchronize change orders across PLM and multi-CAD environments

Design handoff occurs in existing work environment for engineering teams

Cloud-secure architecture connects CAD and PLM systems

“As a rapidly growing medical device company, we needed a solution that would enable us to collaborate more effectively and accelerate innovation,” said Jason Samson, senior manager and architect of business applications, Advanced Bionics. “The Propel-Bild cloud-based solution gives us exactly what we need; it’s modern, flexible, and easy to adopt, without the complexity of traditional on-premise systems. It’s helping us get up and running quickly and achieve value faster as we transition from our previous PLM solution, Agile.”

“Our partnership with Propel delivers out-of-the-box integration between PDM and PLM, creating a seamless feedback loop between CAD data, change order management, and document management,” said Pradyut Paul, CEO, Bild. “For customers moving from on-premise to the cloud, this integration simplifies what used to be a heavy lift. It supports the complexity of existing environments while making processes readily available and easy to adopt. Instead of relying on manual workflows in legacy systems, companies can now replicate and automate processes, ensuring design and release cycles stay tightly connected while accelerating time to value.”

This strategic partnership is part of Propel’s ongoing commitment to an open, configurable ecosystem that supports modern product development. To learn more about Propel and Bild’s joint offering, click here.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing private companies on the Inc 5000, Propel is also a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, and one of Fortune America’s Most Innovative Companies. Built on Salesforce, Propel drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bild

Bild is a modern, cloud-native platform transforming how hardware engineering teams manage and collaborate on their product data. Traditional CAD data systems are often complex, costly, and difficult to adopt, slowing down the pace of innovation. Bild eliminates these barriers by providing secure cloud accessibility, real-time collaboration on CAD data, and an intuitive user experience that teams can adopt quickly. Engineers benefit from built-in automation that reduces repetitive data management tasks, freeing them to focus on design and innovation. The future of 3D printing houses, the next lunar rover, innovative smart household appliances, and the best virtual reality headsets are some of the next-gen projects being built with Bild. With scalability, security, and speed at its core, Bild empowers engineering teams to move faster, reduce errors, and bring better products to market. Learn more at getbild.com.