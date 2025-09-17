C1 Fund Inc. Executes Seven Post-IPO Investment Agreements, Builds Robust Pipeline

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C1 Fund Inc. (NYSE: CFND) (the “Fund”), a registered closed-end investment company that is focused on investing in late-stage digital-asset services and technology companies, today announced the signing of seven investment agreements in the weeks following its August 7, 2025 initial public offering.

Within weeks of its IPO the Fund has already executed seven investment agreements in private digital asset companies that it believes are leaders in their respective category. These transactions are currently progressing through customary closing conditions, and are expected to close in the near future. In addition, several other agreements are in advanced negotiation and anticipated to be finalized in the coming weeks.

“These early transactions demonstrate the Fund’s ability to secure access to some of the most important companies shaping the digital-asset economy,” said Elliot Han, Chief Investment Officer of C1 Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser. “We believe the pace of our initial activity shows that we can source and structure transactions, with speed and discipline, as we pursue our investment strategy. We will continue to deploy capital prudently as opportunities arise.”

Since its listing, the Fund has observed constructive engagement from both portfolio companies and existing private shareholders. Companies have expressed interest in the Fund’s long-term approach, while shareholders value the Fund’s ability to provide liquidity options.

Key highlights of progress since IPO include:

Rapid deployment of capital – seven executed purchase agreements within weeks of listing

– seven executed purchase agreements within weeks of listing Robust pipeline – additional transactions in advanced stages of negotiation to continue momentum

– additional transactions in advanced stages of negotiation to continue momentum Exclusive access – ongoing allocations in leading late-stage companies

“Our team’s execution since the Fund’s IPO has been marked by speed, discipline, and access,” added Dr Najam Kidwai, Chief Executive Officer. “Both institutional and retail investors are seeking to benefit from our unique ability to source and negotiate entry into late-stage private companies reshaping digital finance. We are seeing overwhelming interest—not only from companies who are seeking active participation in the C1 Fund, but also from liquidity-minded investors and shareholders looking for active participation in the Fund’s investment strategy.”

About C1 Fund Inc.

C1 Fund Inc. is a Maryland corporation based in Palo Alto, California. C1 Advisors LLC, which is also based in Palo Alto, California, serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on the Fund’s equity and equity-related investments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-linked securities of companies principally engaged in the digital assets services and technology sector. The Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of what the Fund believes to be 30 of the top digital assets services and technology companies, excluding companies whose business is principally administered in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus, which has been filed with the SEC, contains this information and should be read carefully before investing.

