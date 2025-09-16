Minnesota Delegation Visits Saskatchewan to Advance Plant Protein Innovation

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A delegation from Minnesota’s MBOLD Coalition is visiting Saskatoon this week to strengthen cross-border collaboration in plant protein innovation and sustainability. The mission is organized in support of MBOLD’s Protein Innovation Initiative and includes representatives from leading food and agriculture companies and nonprofit organizations.

MBOLD—a coalition of senior executives from Minnesota-based companies including Cargill, General Mills and Target and institutions like the University of Minnesota—has identified the Canadian Prairies as a leading region in advancing sustainable protein solutions. The delegation’s visit will include site tours, roundtables, and networking events with Canadian companies, researchers, and government officials.

“Our goal is to accelerate innovation in plant and alternative proteins through collaborative partnerships,” said JoAnne Berkenkamp, Managing Director of MBOLD. “This mission reflects the growing importance of cross-border relationships in building resilient, sustainable food systems and fostering innovation. We are honored to engage with this outstanding line-up of Canadian protein leaders.”

The itinerary includes meetings with Protein Industries Canada, Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, the University of Saskatchewan, and companies such as Avena Foods, Three Farmers Foods, and Bay State Milling. The delegation will also engage with the Global Institute for Food Security, Ag-West Bio, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

The visit runs from September 16–19 and is supported by Protein Industries Canada, Ag-West Bio, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. In October, delegations from Saskatoon and Regina will reciprocate with a visit to Minneapolis during the Bridge2Food North America conference, which is co-hosted by MBOLD.

“We are excited to welcome food and agriculture leaders to Saskatoon as part of the MBOLD delegation, and to conduct a reciprocal mission to Minnesota this October. Minnesota and Saskatchewan, often called the protein highway, are powerhouse regions with the capacity to seize opportunities in the global agriculture industry. From sustainable crop production to engineering biology, our strengths position us to deliver the healthy, responsibly produced food the world demands,” said Erin Lawson, CEO of the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA).