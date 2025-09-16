Amogy and KBR Sign MoU to Advance Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KBR, a leading global provider of science, technology, and engineering solutions. The collaboration will focus on expanding pathways for global decarbonization through ammonia cracking and involve evaluating and advancing ammonia cracking catalyst applications to accelerate ammonia’s role as a hydrogen carrier.

Under the agreement, Amogy’s proprietary Ruthenium ammonia cracking catalysts will be evaluated within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential commercial deployment, including offshore and industrial applications. The collaboration also establishes regular knowledge exchange, joint exploration of new market opportunities, and cooperative efforts to demonstrate Amogy’s catalysts integrated into KBR’s systems.

Amogy’s catalyst portfolio, including both precious-metal-based and base-metal-based formulations, enables highly efficient ammonia conversion into hydrogen. Designed for high activity, these catalysts increase hydrogen production rates at lower operating temperatures. Available through licensing or direct sales, they offer scalable, reliable solutions to meet the diverse demands of the clean energy sector.

KBR, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, offers technologies for both green and blue hydrogen production. Its portfolio includes H2KPlus™ for cost-effective blue hydrogen via Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) and H2ACT® for producing hydrogen from ammonia. This collaboration complements KBR’s portfolio and aligns with KBR’s interest in evaluating innovative catalyst technologies for potential integration into its hydrogen platforms.

“KBR’s leadership in hydrogen technology makes them an ideal partner as we work to scale ammonia’s role as a global hydrogen carrier,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Together, we are committed to advancing the hydrogen economy with innovative solutions. By combining Amogy’s catalyst expertise with KBR’s world-class technology platforms, we can unlock new opportunities for clean, scalable energy.”

Ammonia is increasingly recognized as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy because it offers a practical, energy-dense, and easily transportable form of hydrogen. Unlike pure hydrogen, which is challenging to store and move at scale due to its low volumetric density, ammonia can be shipped using existing global infrastructure. When cracked back into hydrogen, it provides a carbon-free fuel source that can power heavy industry, transportation, and energy generation. As demand for clean hydrogen grows worldwide, ammonia is positioned to play a pivotal role in bridging supply and demand across regions.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About KBR

KBR delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com.